Oprah Winfrey: “As fake as they come” says Hollywood star





Oprah Winfrey was once close to Harvey Weinstein, the producer who was later sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexual assault. Photo / Getty Images

Leading actress Rose McGowan took to Oprah Winfrey on Twitter, saying the talk show host’s support for the #metoo movement was “bogus” and hypocritical. In his scathing tweet, the Charmed star, 47, said it’s about time people saw the “ugly truth from @Oprah”. Rose McGowen called out Oprah Winfrey for her involvement in the #metoo movement, calling it “as bogus as it gets”. Photo / Getty Images McGowan posted his comments alongside a photo of Winfrey, now 67, kissing the cheek of disgraced film producer and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein. Known for her own open and courageous struggle with her own experiences of sexual assault in the entertainment industry, McGowan continued to criticize Winfrey even more strongly, stating, “From being friends with Weinstein to giving up and destroying Russell Simmon. [sic] victims, it supports a sick power structure for personal gain, it is as bogus as it gets. #lizard.” I’m glad more people see the horrible truth of @Oprah. I wish it was real, but it isn’t. From being friends with Weinstein to the abandonment and destruction of the victims of Russell Simmons, she supports a sick power structure for personal gain, she’s as fake as they come. #lizard pic.twitter.com/RCuXNpWCU0 – Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 29, 2021 The growing list of women who claimed Weinstein committed sexual misconduct grew exponentially in 2019, serving as a catalyst for the #metoo movement in Hollywood. Weinstein was convicted in early 2020 of raping an aspiring former actress in a New York City hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on former TV and film production assistant Mimi. Haleyi in his apartment in 2006. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison. . McGowen also draws attention to WInfrey’s relationship with Russell Simmons, 63. It appears Winfrey has signed on to produce a documentary on the story of Simmons’ alleged sexual misconduct. Winfrey eventually pulled out of the project as the mud thrown at the music director continued to stick. As she pulled out of the documentary, Winfrey cited creative differences, saying:

“I have decided that I will no longer be executive producer of the untitled documentary Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, and it will not air on Apple TV +. “I want it to be known that I unequivocally believe and support women. Their stories are worth telling and hearing. In my opinion, there is still work to be done on the film to illuminate the full extent of what the victims endured, and it became clear that the filmmakers and I are not aligned in this creative vision. “ McGowan is clearly unconvinced and with Oprah’s track record of questioning vulnerable celebrities, she may be right. Related Articles

