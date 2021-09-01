New co-host Burleson set for ‘CBS Mornings’ debut next week | Entertainment





Burleson has been a contributor to CBS News since 2017. While some of the topics relate to sports, he was also able to share his perspectives on finance, athlete investing, art and entertainment. Burleson believes his varied interests will be a good mix with Dokoupil and King. Burleson was the guest host of the morning show earlier this year You have different people bringing something specific to the table. My job as a teammate is to help improve these things and make them stand out, he said. “I think one of my best qualities is that when it’s time for me to be Robin, I’ll be that support system for Batman, and I’m fine in that role. When you want me to take the lead. of the stage, I have no problem. I will bring more to the show than sports and entertainment. There are things that make me who I am and that will suit this show so well. It gives me confidence that I can bring something to this job, to this team, to CBS. I really want to flex some different muscles that people don’t know I have. The rebranding of CBS’s morning franchise, which includes the long-running Sunday show as well as the addition of Saturday and Burleson, is the first major personnel change for CBS News’ new management team of Neeraj Khemlani and Wendy McMahon as well as CBS Mornings executive producer Shawna Thomas. The sun logo and trumpet opening that have been part of CBS Sunday Morning since its debut in 1979 will now be featured on all morning shows.

