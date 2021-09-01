How ‘Generation’ gave the gift of being seen (guest column) – The Hollywood Reporter





I don’t have a lot of coming out history. My mom (who, twist, turned out to be gay too!) Raised my little Puerto Rican self with an unshakeable feeling that God made me in their image and so I shot exactly as God intended. I had my first girlfriend at 15 but never went out because I never felt it was something I had to confess. I already had a label for who and what I was: Christina Nieves. Growing up, my mom saw me as another kid discovering who I was, like everyone else, which allowed me to embrace myself and my homosexuality. Not everyone has the privilege of existing without fear. We live in a world where many people are humiliated, hurt and even killed for being who they are. To simply exist. As writers, our superpower is that we can create entire worlds, and those worlds can be of service to what was, what is, or what will be. I want to help create a world we haven’t seen yet, where BIPOC and queer people like me can exist fearlessly, without shame, and have a hell of a good time! Enter Generation, the radically queer idea of ​​Zelda and her father, Daniel Barnz. I was hired as an Assistant Writers and I felt so much gratitude to be part of a team that wanted to tell authentic, joyful, inclusive, hilarious and heartfelt queer stories. Then one day my showrunners called (actually Zoomed) and told me that not only would I be co-writing an episode with Zelda and Daniel, but that they were promoting me as a screenwriter. Cue the aqueducts! I then wrote a second episode later in the season, signed with literary agents, started making real money for the first time in my life, and took my career to the next level. I was once again seen, this time by my bosses, as a talented writer who deserved a seat at the table, which helped me see myself that way too. I’m not the only person who felt seen by Generation. My forties tia called after the premiere, sobbing because she unexpectedly recognized herself as a teenager in the Gen Z characters of the show. A friend in his 30s texted to say he never realized how much he wanted children until he saw himself reflected in Joe, a black gay dad on the show. Texas gay teen texted me he was watching Generation “Was the closest I have ever felt to being understood. I’ve read hundreds of tweets about the show and many of them boil down to the same essential thought: Thanks for seeing me. To be seen is to be loved. Whether it’s through your mom, your boss, or a TV show, being seen can change your life. It’s a hug. It’s a green light. It’s a damn party. It is a gift that I have received so many times and I will continue to pay for it until we all feel truly, deeply seen.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/how-generation-delivered-the-gift-of-being-seen-guest-column-1235006224/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos