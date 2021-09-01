Top things to do around Erie that you can’t miss in the week of September 2-8

Wattsburg Erie County Fair: Until Saturday, 13993 Routes 8 & 89, Wattsburg. Features harness races, rides, tractor and horse pulls, rodeo, helicopter rides, frog jumping competition, parade, vesper service, live music, demolition derby, etc. $ 8 for general admission, $ 10 for the weekly button, free for children 5 and under and for the military; additional fees for certain grandstand events. 814-739-2232,http://wattsburgfair.com/index.phpWherewww.facebook.com/wattsburgfair

“Future Memories”, video and multimedia art by John Eric Steiner:Erie Art Museum, 20 E. Fifth St. The exhibition opens this Thursday through January 30. With a series of installations with objects and videos that merge old and new media, “Future Memories” explores our complicated relationship with technology.

Steiner pushes the boundaries of small analog and digital machines such as slide projectors, landline phones and modern computers to examine the links between sexuality, religion and survival at the end of capitalism. Masks compulsory for all visitors. The opening hours are Thursdays and Fridays from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Free for members; memberships start at $ 15.

The opening of "Future Memories" coincides with the beginning of the Highmark Art After Dark musical series at the Erie Art Museum, which takes place the first Thursday of the month until April from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. September will feature live music from Matty and the Pickles and David King will present an artist talk at 5 p.m. Other dates planned include October 7 with Tiny Paper Boats; Nov. 4 with concrete castles; December 2 with Smilo and the ghost. The other artists have not yet been named. Art After Dark requires admission to the museum, which is free for members, $ 10 for adults, and $ 8 for students and seniors.