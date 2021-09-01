NEW BOLLYWOOD STYLE DRESS ON GEORGETTE FOX WITH EMBROIDERY – Bridal color





DRESS :-

Craft: Embroidery

Fabric: Georgette Fox

Dress length: 55 inches.

Dress Style: 3 Mtr.

Dress size: up to 42 XL free size (fully sewn)

Dress sleeves: Full sleeves

Dress Style: Long

Dress Work: Embroidery Thread Work

Dress Weight: Medium LOW :-

Bottom fabric: Micro cotton (not sewn)

Bottom work: Solid

Bottom Length: 2.5M DUPATTA: –

Dupatta fabric: Fox Georgette

Dupatta work: according to the picture

Dupatta length: 2.3M Seam Type: Fully Sewn Occasion: Wedding, Festive, Party, Evening Care: dry cleaning only Disclaimer: –

1. Shades may vary slightly from the colors shown on your screen.

2. There may be slight color variation due to the lights and flash when shooting.

Return policy We have a 7 day return policy which means you have 7 days after receiving your item to request a return. To be eligible for a return, your item must be in the same condition you received it, unworn or unused, with tags and in the original packaging. You will also need the receipt or proof of purchase. Only damaged and incompatible products can be returned. To start a return, you can contact us at [email protected] If your return is accepted, please send yourself a return shipping label, along with instructions on how and where to send your package. Items returned to us without first requesting a return will not be accepted. In case of, Any product you wish to return to us, and at your location, our return pickup service is not available in any courier partner, In this situation, the customer is responsible for returning a product to our company at our address. You can always contact us with any return questions at [email protected] Shipping We know how important it is to receive your order on time, so we have the best courier partners to get your product to you ASAP. We have a standard delivery option where the product will be shipped within 24-48 hours of ordering. Depending on the location the product will be delivered to you, ETA will be made available to you with your tracking details. * If you do not receive your order within 7-10 days, please email us with full details. we will get back to you as soon as possible.

