I thought my son had a cold. It was COVID-19

Soleil Moon Frye, star of the iconic 1980s sitcom Punky Brewster and its recent rebirth, urges parents to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19 and speak with their doctor about any questions they may have.

Actress Soleil Moon Frye shares how 3 of her 4 children developed COVID-19 despite her best efforts to keep them safe.

She hopes her story will inspire other parents to consider getting their children vaccinated against COVID-19.

She also joined the awareness campaign Ask2BSure, which aims to allow parents to ask their family doctor about vaccines against meningitis B, a rare form of bacterial meningitis.

Earlier this summer, actor and director Soleil Moon Frye received news that no parent wants to hear yet that three of his four children have tested positive for COVID-19.

She said it was a puzzling, disorienting and frightening revelation given that she and her family had done their best to adhere to recommended preventive health measures throughout the pandemic.

She decided to take to Instagram, opening up on her family’s experience with the coronavirus, urging parents and families to do all they can to protect themselves and those around them during this global health crisis.

I have felt so many emotions these past few days. I want to protect my babies, love them, make them all better, take away the burning fever and stomachaches. I tried to smile through the fear and feed them. I shed a lot of tears. It got me a lot, Frye, the star of the iconic 1980s family sitcom Punky Brewster and its recent streaming revival, wrote in his Instagram post.

More than anything, it showed how grateful I am for our health and well-being. I know how incredibly lucky we are. My children were able to heal together and support each other, we have a doctor we trust and hospitals nearby.

Frye sees himself as an informed parent who is aware of the risks everyone faces at this time. But she said that in these disorienting times, it’s not hard to be blinded by COVID-19.

I felt like I had a fair amount of information, yet three in four of my children contracted COVID, and we were unable to trace it. So I think it shows so often that we don’t think anything can happen to us until it affects our lives, Frye told Healthline. I think it’s important that we have these conversations, that we have these dialogues, and that we ask these questions.