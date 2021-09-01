The Doobie Bros. keep a long train moving despite being shelved, “under the weather” Michael McDonald – Twin Cities





It looks like Michael McDonald has caught a groundbreaking case of COVID-19. The Minnesota State Fair surprised ticket holders on Tuesday afternoon by announcing that McDonald’s would not be showing up with the Doobie Brothers at the podium a few hours before the concert began. (The opening act, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, was also removed from the show. The band also did not go on a Sunday tour of Illinois.) The fair reimbursed disgruntled Yacht Rock fans, but did not announce how much they ultimately gave. Since the show was almost sold out, the attendance count of 11,461 suggests that they issued around 2,000 refunds. (Prior to Tuesday, the fair had also allowed refunds for any grandstand show at least 24 hours before show time.) During all this time, no official reason was given. It is until the hour of the show. A couple of numbers, the group announced from the stage that McDonald’s was feeling bad, recovering and isolating himself at the moment, and expected to join the tour in about a week. While no one specifically uttered the term COVID-19, it seems reasonable to assume that this was the cause of McDonald’s last-minute departure. (For what it’s worth, the entire group and team are all fully vaccinated and are on tour with a COVID-19 compliance manager.) What is the problem ? Well the new Rock and Roll Hall of Famers is on tour for its 50th anniversary which has already been delayed due to the pandemic. The band billed the outing as the first in 25 years to include McDonald’s, Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons and John McFee. For the most part, however, the return of McDonald’s was the big draw. While the Doobies have continued to tour since McDonald left the group in 1995, they were only able to make headlines on a dual show with another classic rock band like Steely Dan or Journey. Their headlining solo shows have landed in smaller theaters and casinos. McDonald’s voices are also so unique that they are difficult to reproduce. So it was no surprise that the group dropped several McDonald-associated songs from the set, including It Keeps You Runnin ‘, Minute by Minute, and What a Fool Believes. Either way, the Doobies managed to overcome the chaos and put on a decent, if not spectacular, concert. The band – and the audience – suffered from a lack of energy during the first half of the show, in part due to a setlist filled with tracks from lesser-known albums and two new songs from their upcoming album (recorded without McDonald’s). The band focused on songs about women (Dark Eyed Cajun Woman, South City Midnight Lady, Sweet Maxine), transport (Wheels of Fortune, Rockin ‘Down the Highway, Long Train Runnin’) and, uh, the rock (most of them). The group also indulged in lengthy solos throughout the evening, showing off companion skills. The big hits – Jesus Is Just Alright, China Grove, Listen to the Music – appeared at the end of the show, to the delight of the delighted audience. Not to mention that point, but it was only the Doobies’ sixth meeting on a tour that is expected to run through October and hit the road next summer. Coupled with the news that KISS is postponing dates after Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons contracted breakthrough cases, one cannot help but wonder about the near future of the return of large-scale concert tours given the current climate.

