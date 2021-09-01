Entertainment
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Reveals Producers Asked Him To ‘Look Stupid’ In Interviews, Said ‘I Will Alienate Audiences’ | Bollywood
- Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor said the producers asked him to “look stupid” in interviews. He also spoke about his new approach to interviews before and after his first film Mirzya.
POSTED ON SEPTEMBER 01, 2021 9:43 AM IST
Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has revealed that he has been asked to “look stupid” in his interviews with the producers. He recalled that after his first film Mirzya, he had always “lifted his guard a little”. Harsh Varrdhan said that prior to that he was transparent and “very honest”.
Son of actor Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor made his Bollywood debut playing with Mirzya in 2016. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film also starred Saiyami Kher.
In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Harsh Varrdhan said: “After Mirzya I feel like I always lifted my guard a bit. I was very open to talk and transparent and be very honest and sit down and have a conversation normal. But after Mirzya I realized I must be a little aware of what I’m saying. When I sit down for an interview I like to be honest but it’s up to the person on the other end of the line. interview to be able to say that this guy is honest and coming from a good place, he confides in me, so I have to take care of him too.
He also said, too, it was also the fact that I was doing quirky cinema. People have so much love for Anil Kapoor, that they expect you to be a certain way. As soon as you are different and embrace that individuality, it will not be accepted right away. It would be naive to think so. Some producers told me I had to sound stupid in my interviews. They told me that I sound too smart and that I will alienate the public. “
Harsh Varrdhan was recently seen in Ray, a Netflix anthology series. In Director Vasan Bala’s Spotlight, he tried out the role of a standalone movie star named Vik. It also starred Radhika Madan and Chandan Roy Sanyal.
Read also | Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor on ‘insecurities’ during two-year career lull: ‘I didn’t know if I would keep doing this’
In 2018, Harsh Varrdhan starred in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. Last year he made an appearance in AK vs AK, which debuted on Netflix. Harsh Varrdhan has the Abhinav Bindra biopic in the works.
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/harsh-varrdhan-kapoor-reveals-producers-asked-him-to-sound-dumb-in-interviews-said-i-m-going-to-alienate-audience-101630467219140.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
