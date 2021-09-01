Ian McKellen has a perfect answer to speculation about Gandalf’s new actor





A recent feature here on Screen Rant discussed how Gandalf could appear on Amazon’s Lord of the Rings, and it caught the attention of Ian McKellen.

Ian McKellen Offers Perfect Answer To Online Speculation About New Gandalf Appearing In Amazonthe Lord of the Ringsseries. There are very few actors more legendary than McKellen. OfX Men‘s Magneto atthe Lord of the Rings‘Gandalf, McKellen has portrayed many iconic figures perfectly during his impressive career. As for the Wizard of Middle-earth, he played Gandalf in two different trilogies, as he was one of the originals.the Lord of the Rings stars who returned for the Hobbit movies. Middle-earth has been silent for a while when it comes to cinema, but it will soon be back to fantastic life on the small screen. from amazonThe Lord of the Rings will finally be released in September 2022 after a long development and production process. The series will explore the Second Age of Middle-earth and focus on a cast of mostly new characters. At the same time, some familiar figures ofThe Lord of the Rings will appear on the show, including Galadriel and Elrond.

Related: Which City & Person Are In The Lord Of The Rings Show Picture? Here at Screen Rant (namely writer Craig Elvy), we recently speculated that a younger version of Gandalf could also appear inThe Lord of the Rings in an article titled “How Gandalf Can Appear in Amazon’s Lord of the Rings (But Not Ian McKellen)”. In a fun way, it caught the attention of the beloved actor himself. Unable to resist commenting, McKellen offered a fabulously dry response: “I think it would be the most heartbreaking headline I have ever read, if I didn’t have a paid job elsewhere. “ Click here to view the original post. When another Gandalf’s subject appearing in Amazonthe Lord of the Ringsfirst appeared in 2017, McKellen’s response was quite different. Instead, he scoffed at the idea of ​​someone else taking on the role, suggesting he’s not too old to play the virtually immortal character. These days, however, McKellen has changed his tone. He spent this year playing Hamlet in England and will soon begin performing in another theatrical production,The Cherry Orchard. Feature of Screen Rant on Gandalf appearing in Amazonthe Lord of the Rings show is not a confirmation that it will come. So far the onlythe Lord of the Rings the characters whose appearance has been confirmed are the aforementioned Galadriel and Elrond, and Sauron. The Gandalf article was more of a speculation, so McKellen can rest easy for now. He’s still the definitive Gandalf, and it’s probably safe to say that even if someone new takes on the role one day, he’ll still be fans’ first choice. McKellen’s performance always inspires chills and cheers from fans, and while he may have despaired once someone else takes the role, he doesn’t have to worry that fans are losing their affection for him. More: How Amazon’s Lord of the Rings TV Show Sets Up a Worst Villain Than Sauron Source: Ian mckellen/ Twitter Obi-Wan’s new Vader Reveal avoids a Hayden Christensen comeback issue

