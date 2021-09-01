Movies and TV Shows Leaving in September – The Hollywood Reporter





Netflix will be removing a number of movies and TV shows from its streaming library in September. Count the 1997 political action thriller Air Force One among the film titles that will leave on September 30. Box office and critical hit led by Harrison Ford and Gary Oldman sees Ford portray the US President as he attempts to regain control of Air Force One after a group of terrorists hijack him with people on board . Also prepare to say goodbye to The Queen, the 2006 biographical drama about the complicated death and burial of Diana, Princess of Wales, as the royal family disagree on whether to treat her death as a public or private matter also leaves the same day. Helen Mirren plays the role of Queen Elizabeth II and, in addition to winning several major Hollywood awards for her portrayal, she has also received an invitation to dinner from the Real Queen herself. Other movies deleted in September included Scott Pilgrim vs the world, The pianist and Mike Myers’ three James Bond films Austin Powers in Goldmember, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery and Austin Powers: The spy who fucked me. Another franchise with titles removed from the Netflix library is The Karate Kid, like the original and The Karate Kid Part II leave the streamer next to the anime Kung Fu Panda and its follow-up, Kung Fu Panda 2. The streamer is losing a lot more TV titles this month. The first season of the CBS horror drama Wrong, from creators Robert and Michelle King and starring Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi and Michael Emerson, departs September 30. The series follows a skeptical forensic psychologist who teams up with a Catholic seminarian and a tech expert to investigate allegedly supernatural incidents. Other shows leaving Netflix’s collection include a number of Star Trek chapters, including the original, Star Trek: Enterprise: Seasons 1-4, Star Trek: Seasons 1-3 and Star Trek: Voyager: Seasons 1-7, all departing September 30. Two memorable and somber period pieces on the small screen are also among the shows leaving the streamer this month. Showtime’s take on classic literary horror monsters Dreadful Penny will depart on September 16 while BBC One and BBC America’s Ripper Street should disappear on September 7 Despite the departure of all content, Netflix has announced a number of new movies and TV shows that will be added during the month. Read on for the list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in September. September 3

Kick and scream September 6

Midnight Special September 7

Ripper Street: Series 1-5 September 8

Turbo September 9

I am sorry: Seasons 1-2 September 14

Pawn stars: Season 2 September 15th

Angry Birds: Seasons 1-2

As above, so below

Scott Pilgrim vs the world September 16

Terrible Penny: Seasons 1-3 September 18

The beauty and the Beast: Seasons 1-4 September 26

The great master September 30

Air Force One

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: the spy who fucked me

Boogie evenings

Cradle 2 the grave

Wrong: Season 1

The fools rush

Insidious

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

No strings attached

The pianist

Prom evening

The Queen

Star Trek

Star Trek: Company: Seasons 1-4

Star Trek: Seasons 1-3

Star Trek: Voyager: Seasons 1-7

The Unicorn : Season 1

Why do fools fall in love

