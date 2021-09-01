New co-host Burleson set for ‘CBS Mornings’ debut next week | Entertainment

Nate Burleson has been doing morning television since 2016, but he’s set to become a familiar face to new audiences.

Burleson will make his co-host debut when CBS Mornings debuts on September 7. He will team up with Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil while Anthony Mason will switch to reporting on arts and culture.

The role of CBS Mornings is part of a long-term contract extension that Burleson signed with CBS last month. He had been one of the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football hosts since 2016 before joining CBS Sports a year later as an analyst on The NFL Today on Sunday during football season.

Burleson said the biggest challenge going to CBS Mornings will be being able to stay on guard.

Talked about a wide variety of things, he said. So being able to stay on guard, be responsive, and then turn that into an uplifting, informative, and entertaining show, that’s the challenge. But to be honest with you, I don’t see that as a challenge. These are the things that interest me and that I talk about when I get home. Now I can join a team and provide this information to the viewer on a daily basis.

Burleson, who has been an extended wide receiver for 11 seasons in the NFL, will continue to be an analyst on The NFL Today, which begins his season on September 12.

Burleson has been a contributor to CBS News since 2017. While some of the topics relate to sports, he was also able to share his perspectives on finance, athlete investing, art and entertainment. Burleson believes his varied interests will be a good mix with Dokoupil and King. Burleson was the guest host of the morning show earlier this year

You have different people bringing something specific to the table. My job as a teammate is to help improve these things and make them stand out, he said. “I think one of my best qualities is that when it’s time for me to be Robin, I’ll be that support system for Batman, and I’m fine in that role. When you want me to take the lead. of the stage, I have no problem.

I will bring more to the show than sports and entertainment. There are things that make me who I am and that will suit this show so well. It gives me confidence that I can bring something to this job, to this team, to CBS. I really want to flex some different muscles that people don’t know I have.

The rebranding of CBS’s morning franchise, which includes the long-running Sunday show as well as the addition of Saturday and Burleson, is the first major personnel change for CBS News’ new management team of Neeraj Khemlani and Wendy McMahon as well as CBS Mornings executive producer Shawna Thomas.

The sun logo and trumpet opening that have been part of CBS Sunday Morning since its debut in 1979 will now be featured on all morning shows.

All of CBS News’s morning shows will now be part of the same family, with an emphasis on original reporting and exquisite storytelling, linked by the sound of iconic trumpet music and a philosophy of optimism that continues through to at the sun logo itself, Khemlani said in a statement.

The first hour of the show during the week (7 a.m. to 8 a.m.) will focus on the news of the day with the hour from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. devoted to reporting.

The morning show is moving to Times Square and will be in the studio space once occupied by MTV for its afternoon shows. It will also be less than a block from ABC Good Morning America.

Burleson will be the second former player on an ABC morning show with Michael Strahan. Burleson said Strahan called him this week and offered to share his experiences.