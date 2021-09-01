Padmini Kolhapure says her niece Shraddha Kapoor had no intention of joining Bollywood: “So one fine day …”





The 1982 film Prem Rog is a cult classic and is considered a landmark film for actor Rishi Kapoor. But did you know that the late actor had inhibitions to play in director Raj Kapoor? Recently, indianexpress.com spoke with Padmini Kolhapure, who starred as Manorama in the film. The actor remembered Rishi Kapoor and said, “I have so many memories (with him). I made a few films with Rishi Ji. Speaking of Prem Rog, I remember when he was shooting the movie he was like, “What am I doing in the movie? This is Padmini’s film, this is Manorama’s film. History is going to be around her. But he didn’t know much about the impact he made on people’s minds. I think this is probably one of his great movies.

Besides Prem Rog, Padmini had shared screen space with Rishi Kapoor in Zamaane Ko Dikhana Hai, Pyar Ke Kabil and Yeh Ishq Nahin Aasaan, among others. “I had met him a few years ago. He was still full of life. What he met is who he was, ”she added. A photo of Prem Rog. (Photo: Express Archives) Not just Rishi Kapoor, Padmini also had the chance to work with Dilip Kumar. Earlier this year when Dilip Kumar passed away, Padmini wrote a touching note paying homage to the legend. “Uncle Yusuf. Rest in peace. Thanks for being in my life. Thank you for your love your care. You taught me volumes! I will miss you forever … not just me all your fans your supporters here and around the world. I have witnessed the adulation of the love of respect you had in the hearts of your admirers. I can go on and on. Saira Baaji, you have been the strongest pillar and you support prayers and strength, ”she wrote. Padmini Kolhapure starred in films with Dilip Kumar. (Photo: Express Archives) When we asked her to describe her connection to him, she shared a memory that has remained etched in her heart forever. Sharing how attached Dilip Kumar was to her, Padmini said, “Dilip ji had a lady to take care of him. She came to me and said she would make pudding for me. One day when she was doing it, he was late for the shoot. He asked – ‘What are you doing. Why are you making this pudding? ‘ When she said she was doing it for me, he loved me so much that he said: ‘Accha accha, uske liye bana rahi ho. Aaram banao, acche banao. ‘” The actor, who was last seen in Arjun Kapoor’s Panipat, recently launched the music label Dhamaka Records in association with his son Priyaank K Sharma. The duo released ‘Hum Hindustani’ as their first song under the label. The song featured many veterans including Lata Mangeshkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Nigam and others. When asked if her fans would see her exploring Bollywood as a singer, Padmini replied, “Let’s see what my son has in store for me. I can’t say anything at the moment. But did she ever want to be a singer? “I wanted to become a playback singer, but fate took a turn. Of course, took a big turn. But I kind of regret that I’m not a playback singer. I just loved to sing, even now I love to sing. Padmini with Asha Bhonsle in a studio. (Photo: Express Archives) For connoisseurs, Padmini is the niece of legendary singers Asha bhonsle and Lata Mangeshkar. His father Pandharinath Kolhapure was also a musician. So what was it like growing up with them? “I learned so much from them. My father sang and taught. During the recordings, I heard how Lata ji or Asha ji sang. The problem is, because they’re so perfectionists with such beautiful voices, it’s hard to like another voice. I can’t think beyond Asha Bhonsle, Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar, Mohd Rafi and more. Every time I hear retro songs I get frantic. In my room, 24/7 my radio is on. The songs take you to the past. While witnessing Padmini’s singing skills is still a distant dream, she has also stayed away from Bollywood. Asked about it, she replied, “I just take something or I just relax. I don’t run or rush to work. I take it as it comes. I have worked my whole life. I only want to jump on a script that turns me on. The actor, who has hits like Woh Saat Di and Pyaar Jhukta Nahin to his credit, said he was satisfied with his career as an actor. “God has been good. It wasn’t difficult. I was introduced by Uncle Dev (Aanand) as a child artist, then by Uncle Raj (Kapoor) and Uncle Nasir as the main wife. So for me it was not a struggle of any kind. I wanted to become a singer. So anyway, if my acting career hadn’t worked out, I would have become a singer, “she said. Padmini Kolhapure’s first film as a lead actor was Nasir Hussain’s Zamane Ko Dikhana Hai opposite Rishi Kapoor. (Photo: Express Archives) Are star children pushed to carry on their parents’ legacy? “Not at all. There is no stress for Shraddha or Priyaank. We just encouraged them,” she said, adding that Shraddha Kapoor “hadn’t even thought of getting into movies” . “Priyaank had the ambition to get into the cinema but Shraddha and Siddhant never expressed their desire to make films. Suddenly, one fine day, she has just decided, ”she explained. On the job side, Padmini will be seen in Taapsee Pannu’s first production company titled Blurr. She will also make her OTT debut this year.

