Jamie Tartt’s goal in Ted Lasso season 2 was made for real by the actor





A behind-the-scenes look at Ted Lasso shows the pure footage of Jamie Tartt’s goal from S2E6, revealing that it was actually actor Phil Dunster.

Jamie Tartt’s goal inTed lassoseason 2 was made for real by actor Phil Dunster. The hit Apple TV + series is now more than halfway into its second season, with new episodes airing every Friday. Ted lasso created a year ago at the height of the coronavirus pandemic and quickly established itself for its themes of optimism, hope and belief in the face of adversity. The series finds Jason Sudeikis as a full college American football coach who is unexpectedly hired to run a professional football club AFC Richmond, which is part of the Premier League in England, although he has no experience.

The eyebrow-raising move soon turns out to be an attempt to sabotage the team by the club’s new owner, Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham), who seeks revenge on her team-loving ex-husband. Ted Lasso, with the help of his assistants Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) and Nate (Nick Mohammed), ends up doing much better than expected, but the team is still relegated to an inferior league by the end of Season 1. Some of the notable players on the team included young phenomenon Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) and aging veteran Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) who will later retire and join the coaching staff. Season 2 begins with AFC Richmond on an all-time streak of 7 draws. Related: Ted Lasso Season 2: Why Teds’ Panic Attacks Are Returning Now a video shared by Ted lasso Star Brendan Hunt shows a behind-the-scenes look at Jamie’s Tartt’s goal from Season 2, Episode 6, “The Signal.” The video shows the crisp footage of the goal, as the stadium and the fans have yet to be digitally inserted. Hunt tells the video, “On the left of your screen, Jamie Tartt prepares for the free kick, jokingly, “There is no pressure here, it’s all CGI“, while the footage shows actor Phil Dunster scoring the goal for real. Watch the video below: Click here to watch the video. Dunster is an accomplished television actor in the UK, starring in various series, but the actor must have a background in football if he is able to score a free kick from this far. Granted, the defenders weren’t actually defending, but it’s still an impressive goal. In the context of the show, it was also a pretty triumphant moment for Tartt and the rest of the team. In Season 1, Ted put Tartt on the bench for his refusal to adopt a team-first attitude, leading Manchester City to take over Tartt who had loaned him to AFC Richmond for the season. . The second season finds Tartt taking a break from football to play in a Island of lovestyle reality TV show. After his elimination, Jamie cannot return to Manchester City and Ted finally decides to let him join AFC Richmond. His goal in Episode 6 marked a return to his old selfish ways, which coaches had urged him to resume. Jamie Tartt had one of the most interesting character arcs in Ted lasso and it will be fascinating to see where the rest of Season 2 takes it. Next: Ted Lasso: Explanation Of The Meaning Of The Screen Name LDN152 Source:Brendan Hunt/ Twitter Josh Peck joins the cast of How I Met Your Father

About the Author Adam bentz

(492 published articles)

Adam Bentz is a film and television news writer for Screen Rant. From a young age Adam became interested in a wide range of films and television, but it was talented writers like Quentin Tarantino, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Aaron Sorkin who ultimately sparked his interest in the craft. Motivated by his love for the screen, Adam studied creative writing with a concentration in screenwriting at Southern New Hampshire University. After graduating, Adam interned as a writer with The Borgen Project, a non-profit organization working to end extreme poverty. In addition to writing for Screen Rant, Adam reviews films on his website petrifiedfountains.com More from Adam Bentz

