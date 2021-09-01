Entertainment
September 2021 – The Hollywood Reporter
Netflix is heading into the fall with a number of new movies and TV shows, as well as its new regular rotation of existing shows and movies.
Among the original dramatic films coming to the streamer this month is the September 11 biop drama. Value September 3. Starring Michael Keaton, Amy Ryan and Stanley Tucci, the film directed by Sara Colangelo is based on real events and follows Keaton’s lawyer as he faces the seemingly impossible task of determining the extent of the compensation for families who were victims of the September 11 attacks. Starling, which hits Netflix on September 24, stars Melissa McCarthy, Chris O’Dowd, Kevin Kline, Timothy Olyphant and Daveed Diggs in a heartbreaking drama about the loss of a woman to miscarriage and how a battle with a bird in her garden sets her on the path to facing her grief and healing her relationships.
In a slightly different vein is the start of Kate, an action-revenge thriller featuring Birds of prey star Mary Elizabeth Winstead as a criminal who has only 24 hours to find the person who poisoned her and get the antidote. Other big screen additions include Jaws, Jaws 2, Jaws 3 and Jaws: The Revenge, Rock school and A Cinderella Story.
On the TV side, the new original Netflix animated series from Mike Schur and Sean Hayes Q-Force, who follows a secret agent alongside a team of other LGBTQ super-spies on September 2 and counts Matthew Rogers, David Harbor, Patti Harrison, Wanda Sykes and Laurie Metcalf among his voices. On September 17th, expect new episodes of the hit teen comedy Sex education, which counts Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gawa – as well as the new addition of Jason Isaacs – among its stars.
The final seasons of Justin Simien’s eternal season Dear Whites and a supernatural horror hit Lucifer are also set to arrive on the streamer alongside Netflix Original Reality Competitions. The circle and I have arrived!. Plus, every episode of the original Saved by the Bell, as well as fallout The Years of college studies and two TV movie suites – Hawaiian style and Las Vegas wedding, will join the Netflix library.
Missed what happened to Netflix last month? Check out the August additions here.
Read on for the full list of titles coming to Netflix in September.
September 1st
The crooked house of Agatha Christie
Barbie Big City Big Dreams
Blade Runner: The Final Version (1982)
The Blue Lagoon (1980)
Chappie
A Cinderella Story
Clear and present danger
Suspense
Cold mountain
Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
Dear John
Do the right thing
Freedom writers
The Green Lantern
House party
House party 2
House party 3
How to be a cowboy
The interview
Kid-E-Cats: Season 2
Labyrinth
Letters for Juliet
Love costs nothing (2003)
Attacks on Mars!
Marshal
Mystery men
The mad professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Once upon a time in america
Open season 2
Rhyme and reason
Rock school
The sun’s Teardrops
Turning point: September 11 and the war on terror
Welcome to Roscoe Jenkins House
September 2
Beyond the party
Final count
Q-Force
September 3
Diving club
Money theft Part 5: Volume 1
shark dog
Value
September 6
Countdown: Inspiration4 mission to space
September 7
Cosmic Child: Season 2
Octonauts: above and beyond
About
New: breaking point
September 8
The circle: Season 3
In the night: Season 2
DD + E
September 9
Blood Brothers: Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali
Women and the murderer
September 10
Firedrake the Silver Dragon
Kate
Lucifer: the last season
Metal Shop Masters
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series
Prey
Yowamushi pedal
Yowamushi Big Pedal Route
September 13
Countdown: Inspiration4 mission to space
September 14
Jack Whitehall: Travels with my father: Season 5
A StoryBots space adventure
The most amazing vacation rentals in the world: Season 2
You versus Wild: Outside the cold
September 15th
I have arrived!: Season 6
Night books
Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9
Schumacher
Too hot to handle Latino
September 16
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: revenge
My heroes were cowboys
September 17
Ankahi Kahaniya
Chicago Party Aunt
The father who moves the mountains
Sex Education: Season 3
Squid game
The fortress
September 19
Dark skies
September 20
The adults
September 21
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy gets behind the wheel
Love on the spectrum: Season 2
September 22
Confessions of an invisible girl
Dear Whites: Volume 4
Intrusion
Jaguar
Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan
September 23
I Am Karl
September 24
Blood and water: Season 2
Ganglands
New Orleans Jailbirds
Midnight Mass
My little pony: a new generation
Starling
Vendetta: truth, lies and the Mafia
September 28
Ada Twist, scientist
Hollywood clichés attack!
September 29
The man with chestnuts
Friend zone
Meat Eater: Season 10 Part 1
No one comes out alive
Polly pocket Season 3 Part 1
It looks like love
September 30
Love 101: Season 2
Luna Park
The ghost
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/netflix-september-2021-new-releases-movies-tv-1235004358/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]