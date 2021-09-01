September 2021 – The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix is ​​heading into the fall with a number of new movies and TV shows, as well as its new regular rotation of existing shows and movies.

Among the original dramatic films coming to the streamer this month is the September 11 biop drama. Value September 3. Starring Michael Keaton, Amy Ryan and Stanley Tucci, the film directed by Sara Colangelo is based on real events and follows Keaton’s lawyer as he faces the seemingly impossible task of determining the extent of the compensation for families who were victims of the September 11 attacks. Starling, which hits Netflix on September 24, stars Melissa McCarthy, Chris O’Dowd, Kevin Kline, Timothy Olyphant and Daveed Diggs in a heartbreaking drama about the loss of a woman to miscarriage and how a battle with a bird in her garden sets her on the path to facing her grief and healing her relationships.

In a slightly different vein is the start of Kate, an action-revenge thriller featuring Birds of prey star Mary Elizabeth Winstead as a criminal who has only 24 hours to find the person who poisoned her and get the antidote. Other big screen additions include Jaws, Jaws 2, Jaws 3 and Jaws: The Revenge, Rock school and A Cinderella Story.

On the TV side, the new original Netflix animated series from Mike Schur and Sean Hayes Q-Force, who follows a secret agent alongside a team of other LGBTQ super-spies on September 2 and counts Matthew Rogers, David Harbor, Patti Harrison, Wanda Sykes and Laurie Metcalf among his voices. On September 17th, expect new episodes of the hit teen comedy Sex education, which counts Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gawa – as well as the new addition of Jason Isaacs – among its stars.

The final seasons of Justin Simien’s eternal season Dear Whites and a supernatural horror hit Lucifer are also set to arrive on the streamer alongside Netflix Original Reality Competitions. The circle and I have arrived!. Plus, every episode of the original Saved by the Bell, as well as fallout The Years of college studies and two TV movie suites – Hawaiian style and Las Vegas wedding, will join the Netflix library.

Missed what happened to Netflix last month? Check out the August additions here.

Read on for the full list of titles coming to Netflix in September.

September 1st

The crooked house of Agatha Christie

Barbie Big City Big Dreams

Blade Runner: The Final Version (1982)

The Blue Lagoon (1980)

Chappie

A Cinderella Story

Clear and present danger

Suspense

Cold mountain

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

Dear John

Do the right thing

Freedom writers

The Green Lantern

House party

House party 2

House party 3

How to be a cowboy

The interview

Kid-E-Cats: Season 2

Labyrinth

Letters for Juliet

Love costs nothing (2003)

Attacks on Mars!

Marshal

Mystery men

The mad professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Once upon a time in america

Open season 2

Rhyme and reason

Rock school

The sun’s Teardrops

Turning point: September 11 and the war on terror

Welcome to Roscoe Jenkins House

September 2

Beyond the party

Final count

Q-Force

September 3

Diving club

Money theft Part 5: Volume 1

shark dog

Value

September 6

Countdown: Inspiration4 mission to space

September 7

Cosmic Child: Season 2

Octonauts: above and beyond

About

New: breaking point

September 8

The circle: Season 3

In the night: Season 2

DD + E

September 9

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali

Women and the murderer

September 10

Firedrake the Silver Dragon

Kate

Lucifer: the last season

Metal Shop Masters

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series

Prey

Yowamushi pedal

Yowamushi Big Pedal Route

September 13

Countdown: Inspiration4 mission to space

September 14

Jack Whitehall: Travels with my father: Season 5

A StoryBots space adventure

The most amazing vacation rentals in the world: Season 2

You versus Wild: Outside the cold

September 15th

I have arrived!: Season 6

Night books

Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9

Schumacher

Too hot to handle Latino

September 16

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: revenge

My heroes were cowboys

September 17

Ankahi Kahaniya

Chicago Party Aunt

The father who moves the mountains

Sex Education: Season 3

Squid game

The fortress

September 19

Dark skies

September 20

The adults

September 21

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy gets behind the wheel

Love on the spectrum: Season 2

September 22

Confessions of an invisible girl

Dear Whites: Volume 4

Intrusion

Jaguar

Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan

September 23

I Am Karl

September 24

Blood and water: Season 2

Ganglands

New Orleans Jailbirds

Midnight Mass

My little pony: a new generation

Starling

Vendetta: truth, lies and the Mafia

September 28

Ada Twist, scientist

Hollywood clichés attack!

September 29

The man with chestnuts

Friend zone

Meat Eater: Season 10 Part 1

No one comes out alive

Polly pocket Season 3 Part 1

It looks like love

September 30

Love 101: Season 2

Luna Park

The ghost