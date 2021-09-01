Entertainment
From Bollywood to Hollywood, list of celebrity birthdays in September
Check out the full list of celebrities who will be celebrating their birthdays this month:
From Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurana, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nia Sharma to Mammootty, Sudeep Kiccha, Pawan Kalyan, Will Smith and Nick Jonas, here is the list of birthdays in September
September 01, 2021
Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Chunkey Pandey, Gulshan Grover, Prem Chopra, Atul Kulkarni, Shabana Azmi, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Apt in Pawan Kalyan, Mammootty, Sudeep Kiccha, Amala Akkinenhnan and Ramya South in the Raj Soundary, there are quite a few actors who will be celebrating their birthdays in September.
Also in the list are legendary singers Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle, as well as Shaan and Rahul Vaidya. Young sensation, model Nia Sharma is also celebrating her one-year-old senior this month. From the West, there are the birthdays of Beyonc Knowles, Avril Lavigne, Gwyneth Paltrow and Nick Jonas.
SEPTEMBER 1
- Ram kapoor
- Manoj Pahwa
- Deepak dobriyal
- Aamir Ali
- Jitendra Kumar
- Faisal Khan
SEPTEMBER 2
- Sueep kiccha
- Pawan kalyan
- Salma hayek
SEPTEMBER 3
- Shakti Kapoor
- Vivek Oberoi
- Manoj Joshi
- Arjan Bajwa
SEPTEMBER 4
- Beyoncé Knowles
- Delnaaz Irani
SEPTEMBER 5
- Pankaj Tripathi
- Vidhu Vinod Chopra
SEPTEMBER 6
- Rakesh roshan
- Sargun Mehta
- Hardy sandhu
SEPTEMBER 7
- Radhika Apt
- Mammootty
- Mamta sharma
SEPTEMBER 8
- Asha bhosle
- Kabir Duhan Singh |
SEPTEMBER 9
SEPTEMBER 10
- Manju Warrior
- Anurag Kashyap
- Atul Kulkarni
- Jayam Ravi
SEPTEMBER 11TH
- Shriya saran
- Surbhi Chandna
SEPTEMBER 12
- Amala Akkineni
- Prachi Desai
SEPTEMBER 13
- Mahima Chaudhry
- Siddharth Nigam
SEPTEMBER 14
SEPTEMBER 15
SEPTEMBER 16
SEPTEMBER 17
SEPTEMBER 18
SEPTEMBER 19
SEPTEMBER 20
- Soundarya Rajinikanth
- Mahesh Bhatt
SEPTEMBER 21
- Kareena Kapoor Khan
- Gulshan Grover
- Rimi sen
SEPTEMBER 23
- Rahul vaidya
- Tanujá
- Prem Chopra
- Shalini pandey
SEPTEMBER 25
SEPTEMBER 26
- Archana Puran Singh
- Big pandey
SEPTEMBER 27
- Abhinav Shukla
- Rahul dev
- Gwyneth Paltrow
- Avril Lavigne
SEPTEMBER 28
- Ranbir Kapoor
- Mouni Roy
- Munmun Dutta
SEPTEMBER 30
- Shaan
- Prosenjit Chatterjee
