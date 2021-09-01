From Bollywood to Hollywood, list of celebrity birthdays in September





Check out the full list of celebrities who will be celebrating their birthdays this month: From Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurana, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nia Sharma to Mammootty, Sudeep Kiccha, Pawan Kalyan, Will Smith and Nick Jonas, here is the list of birthdays in September News18.com

Last update: September 01, 2021, 8:00 am IS

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Chunkey Pandey, Gulshan Grover, Prem Chopra, Atul Kulkarni, Shabana Azmi, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Apt in Pawan Kalyan, Mammootty, Sudeep Kiccha, Amala Akkinenhnan and Ramya South in the Raj Soundary, there are quite a few actors who will be celebrating their birthdays in September. Also in the list are legendary singers Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle, as well as Shaan and Rahul Vaidya. Young sensation, model Nia Sharma is also celebrating her one-year-old senior this month. From the West, there are the birthdays of Beyonc Knowles, Avril Lavigne, Gwyneth Paltrow and Nick Jonas. Check out the full list of celebrities who will be celebrating their birthdays this month: SEPTEMBER 1 Ram kapoor

Manoj Pahwa

Deepak dobriyal

Aamir Ali

Jitendra Kumar

Faisal Khan SEPTEMBER 2 Sueep kiccha

Pawan kalyan

Salma hayek SEPTEMBER 3 Shakti Kapoor

Vivek Oberoi

Manoj Joshi

Arjan Bajwa SEPTEMBER 4 Beyoncé Knowles

Delnaaz Irani SEPTEMBER 5 Pankaj Tripathi

Vidhu Vinod Chopra SEPTEMBER 6 Rakesh roshan

Sargun Mehta

Hardy sandhu SEPTEMBER 7 Radhika Apt

Mammootty

Mamta sharma SEPTEMBER 8 Asha bhosle

Kabir Duhan Singh | SEPTEMBER 9 SEPTEMBER 10 Manju Warrior

Anurag Kashyap

Atul Kulkarni

Jayam Ravi SEPTEMBER 11TH Shriya saran

Surbhi Chandna SEPTEMBER 12 Amala Akkineni

Prachi Desai SEPTEMBER 13 Mahima Chaudhry

Siddharth Nigam SEPTEMBER 14 SEPTEMBER 15 SEPTEMBER 16 SEPTEMBER 17 SEPTEMBER 18 SEPTEMBER 19 SEPTEMBER 20 Soundarya Rajinikanth

Mahesh Bhatt SEPTEMBER 21 Kareena Kapoor Khan

Gulshan Grover

Rimi sen SEPTEMBER 23 Rahul vaidya

Tanujá

Prem Chopra

Shalini pandey SEPTEMBER 25 SEPTEMBER 26 Archana Puran Singh

Big pandey SEPTEMBER 27 Abhinav Shukla

Rahul dev

Gwyneth Paltrow

Avril Lavigne SEPTEMBER 28 Ranbir Kapoor

Mouni Roy

Munmun Dutta SEPTEMBER 30 Shaan

Shaan

Prosenjit Chatterjee

