From Bollywood to Hollywood, list of celebrity birthdays in September

Check out the full list of celebrities who will be celebrating their birthdays this month:

From Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurana, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nia Sharma to Mammootty, Sudeep Kiccha, Pawan Kalyan, Will Smith and Nick Jonas, here is the list of birthdays in September

  September 01, 2021
Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Chunkey Pandey, Gulshan Grover, Prem Chopra, Atul Kulkarni, Shabana Azmi, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Apt in Pawan Kalyan, Mammootty, Sudeep Kiccha, Amala Akkinenhnan and Ramya South in the Raj Soundary, there are quite a few actors who will be celebrating their birthdays in September.

Also in the list are legendary singers Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle, as well as Shaan and Rahul Vaidya. Young sensation, model Nia Sharma is also celebrating her one-year-old senior this month. From the West, there are the birthdays of Beyonc Knowles, Avril Lavigne, Gwyneth Paltrow and Nick Jonas.

Check out the full list of celebrities who will be celebrating their birthdays this month:

SEPTEMBER 1

Ram Kapoor gained popularity as Jai Walia in the television series Kasamh Se and the character of Ram Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. (Photo: Instagram)
  • Ram kapoor
  • Manoj Pahwa
  • Deepak dobriyal
  • Aamir Ali
  • Jitendra Kumar
  • Faisal Khan

SEPTEMBER 2

Sudeep Kiccha works in films in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. (Photo: Instagram)
  • Sueep kiccha
  • Pawan kalyan
  • Salma hayek

SEPTEMBER 3

Shakti Kapoor with the actor’s son and daughter, Siddhanth and Shraddha. (Photo: Instagram)
  • Shakti Kapoor
  • Vivek Oberoi
  • Manoj Joshi
  • Arjan Bajwa

SEPTEMBER 4

Beyonc Knowles is an American singer, songwriter and actress. (Photo: Instagram)
  • Beyoncé Knowles
  • Delnaaz Irani

SEPTEMBER 5

  • Pankaj Tripathi
  • Vidhu Vinod Chopra

SEPTEMBER 6

  • Rakesh roshan
  • Sargun Mehta
  • Hardy sandhu

SEPTEMBER 7

Besides Hindi, actress Radhika Apte has appeared in a few films in Tamil, Marathi, Malayalam Telugu, Bengali and English. (Photo: Instagram)
  • Radhika Apt
  • Mammootty
  • Mamta sharma

SEPTEMBER 8

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle. (Photo: Instagram)
  • Asha bhosle
  • Kabir Duhan Singh |

SEPTEMBER 9

Akshay Kumar with his wife Twinkle Khanna. (Photo: Instagram)

SEPTEMBER 10

  • Manju Warrior
  • Anurag Kashyap
  • Atul Kulkarni
  • Jayam Ravi

SEPTEMBER 11TH

Shriya Saran works mainly in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films. (Photo: Instagram)
  • Shriya saran
  • Surbhi Chandna

SEPTEMBER 12

  • Amala Akkineni
  • Prachi Desai

SEPTEMBER 13

  • Mahima Chaudhry
  • Siddharth Nigam

SEPTEMBER 14

Ayushmann Khurrana is a nationally awarded actor, singer, writer and television host. (Photo: Instagram)

SEPTEMBER 15

SEPTEMBER 16

American singer, songwriter and actor Nick Jonas with his wife actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas

SEPTEMBER 17

Nia Sharma is a popular actress and television model. (Photo: Instagram)

SEPTEMBER 18

SEPTEMBER 19

SEPTEMBER 20

Soundarya Rajinikanth with her superstar father, Rajinikanth. (Photo: Instagram)
  • Soundarya Rajinikanth
  • Mahesh Bhatt

SEPTEMBER 21

Kareena Kapoor Khan with her husband, Saif Ali Khan and her sons: Taimur and Jehangir. (Photo: Instagram)
  • Kareena Kapoor Khan
  • Gulshan Grover
  • Rimi sen

SEPTEMBER 23

Rahul Vaidya is a popular singer and songwriter.
  • Rahul vaidya
  • Tanujá
  • Prem Chopra
  • Shalini pandey

SEPTEMBER 25

Will Smith is an American actor, rapper and film producer. (Image: Shutterstock

SEPTEMBER 26

Archana Puran Singh with her husband Parmeet Sethi on the set of The Kapil Sharma Show. (Photo: Instagram)
  • Archana Puran Singh
  • Big pandey

SEPTEMBER 27

Abhinav Shukla with his wife Rubina Dilaik. (Photo: Instagram)
  • Abhinav Shukla
  • Rahul dev
  • Gwyneth Paltrow
  • Avril Lavigne

SEPTEMBER 28

Cute moment from actor Ranbir Kapoor’s Instagram handle. (Photo: Instagram)
  • Ranbir Kapoor
  • Mouni Roy
  • Munmun Dutta
The Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar with Dilip Kumar. (Photo: Instagram)

SEPTEMBER 30

  • Shaan
  • Prosenjit Chatterjee

Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

