Brendan Fraser deserves a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame





The Brendan Fraser star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is long overdue, and given his recent rise to the limelight, now is the time to finally do it. Fraser, perhaps best known for his role as Rick O’Connell in The Mummy and its aftermath, hard largely kept a low profile in recent years. He has since been more active in his acting career with several major roles for the beloved actor currently in the works. An upcoming project will see Brendan Fraser team up with Darren Aronofsky (Requiem for a dream, Black Swan) for a film titled The whale. Directed by Aronofsky and written by Samuel D. Hunter, The whale stars Fraser as a 600-pound man hoping to reconnect with his daughter after abandoning his family for a lover years ago. Since then, he has been gorging himself with pain and guilt. This is perhaps Fraser’s most unusual role to date and many fans are excited to see how it goes with Aronofsky at the helm. Fraser was also cast for a role in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming feature film, Moon Flower Killers. The film will pair the actor with names like Leonardo Di Caprio, Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons, which also thrills Fraser fans. In a popular viral video, a fan tells Fraser on a video call that the internet is backing him up with these great roles he recently played, and the actor chokes a bit in response. Clearly busy, Fraser has also lined up another lead role in the upcoming comedy. Brothers. Directed by Max Barbakow, the comedy stars Fraser in a lead role alongside other fan-favorite actors like Josh Brolin, Peter Dinklage and Glenn Close. Described as similar in nature to the classic comedy film twins, the project is currently filming in Atlanta and comes from Legendary Entertainment. Brendan Fraser is the best. Throw it in everything! pic.twitter.com/TiddjbAfR9 – Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) August 9, 2021 Recently, Fraser appeared on TV shows like The case and Confidence. He is also known to DC fans for his role as Cliff Steele, aka Robotman, in Titans, a role he takes up in the spinoff series Fate Patrol. This ongoing role, along with the lead roles for several upcoming projects, had sparked what many call the Brendan Fraser Renaissance, or “Brenaissance.” Considering he’s been the headliner of a blockbuster movie franchise with The Mummy in addition to many other memorable roles, it may surprise some fans to know that Fraser doesn’t have a Hollywood star. Walk of Fame. In 2006, he was inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame, becoming the first US-born actor in history to receive this honor. One would assume that a Hollywood star would be right behind it, but that day has yet to come for Fraser. New names announced for the Hollywood Walk of Fame this year include various big names like James Hong, Willem Dafoe, Carrie Fisher, Jason Momoa, Regina King, Ming-Na Wen, Francis Ford Coppola and Michael B. Jordan. They are certainly all incredible talent, although there is no doubt that many Fraser fans would have been delighted to see his name on this list. A glance at social media these days is enough to show just how popular Fraser really is around the world. Perhaps by the time the committee announces the new inductees next year for the 2023 class, Fraser will finally be included, as he deserves. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Movieweb.

