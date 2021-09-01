Thousands expected for the return of Berkley Art Bash – Daily Tribune





Berkley Art Bash organizers expect a healthy turnout this month when the event returns to downtown after jumping last year due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. The popular event, sponsored by the Berkley Chamber of Commerce, returns from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, along seven blocks of 12 Mile Road. Normally we have around 10,000 people coming to the event, said April McCrumb, director of bash art and owner of Catching Fireflies gift shop and Yellow Door art market. We were delighted to reopen our streets and bring people to discover the city and the many artists, artisans and businesses. People can find handmade items by artists, listen to live music, enjoy street food and fun kid-friendly activities, and visit stores, restaurants, and other businesses. The organizers promise more than 90 artists, food trucks and other vendors this year. We pride ourselves on having a variety of vendors and artists, McCrumb said, whether you want to spend a few bucks or a few hundred. The event, which started 20 years ago, has been moved this year from June to September to give more people a chance to get their COVID-19 vaccine before attending, she added. The small white tents that performers use as booths are being placed 10 feet apart this year, and the overall space has grown to seven blocks to disperse the crowds more than in other years. Oakland County Health Division employees are also expected to set up a vaccination clinic at the art party for the day. Parking will be free along 12 Mile and Coolidge Highways. A wide assortment of photographs, garden art, pottery, jewelry, clothing and paintings will be available. Other items for sale include bath and body items, handmade soap, and candles. Almost all of the artists and vendors are from Michigan and one of the highlights is Berkley artist Evan Lian from Berkley, who has published cartoons in New Yorker magazine and Readers Digest. Another well-known local artist is Aaron Miller from nearby Beverly Hills, who prints his Detroit-inspired artwork on skateboards. A dozen downtown restaurants and stores will participate in the event with alfresco dining or sidewalk sales, McCrumb said. Starting at noon, the County Oakland Irish Festival band will host live performances with Doug Thompson, Flanagan-OHare Irish Dancers and Michael OBrian & the Distractions Kids can participate in creative craft projects, a giant chalk boardwalk area, large floating bubbles, and balloon sculptures. There will also be take-home crafts for the kids. Among the food trucks will be Motor City Franks with classic hot dogs, Jeff Condit from PizzaPazza with gourmet pizzas and treats from Dvine Cookies. For more information, visit the events website at berkleyartbash.com.

