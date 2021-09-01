Live! at Eccles events to require guests to have COVID-19 vaccination or test negative for entry





SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, August 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) – Live! At Eccles events, members of the public will now be required to show printed or photo proof of full vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test, along with photo ID, before they can be admitted to the Eccles center. An announcement published on Tuesday described the new guidelines: “We are delighted that live entertainment is back in downtown Salt Lake City,” the statement said. “We love musicians, comedians and storytellers who create magical and memorable moments with fans. “To keep everyone touring the country uninterrupted and to protect the health and safety of fans, Live at the Eccles will require all fans to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test in order to attend our events. shows until further notice. “ Full paper or digital proof of vaccination, along with photo ID, is acceptable, the release said. The final vaccination date must be at least 14 days before the Eccles event the spectator plans to attend. “Ticket holders unable to show proof of vaccination may bring a negative COVID test result dated 48 hours before entering the theater with their photo ID,” the statement continued. “The COVID test must be administered from an official testing center and must be a molecular, PR or antigen test. Home test results will not be accepted for entry. Ticket holders who are unable to present a vaccination card or negative test result may request a refund at the original point of purchase for up to 14 days. prior to the performance. So far the rules only apply to Live! at Eccles events, not at the series of events that rent the hall. Broadway at the Eccles, who rents the venue, let fans know that masks are mandatory. “This specific policy currently only applies to Live at the Eccles events,” said a statement from Broadway at the Eccles. “Broadway Across Americas’ priority remains the health and well-being of our audience, cast, crew, volunteers and staff. We are actively working alongside our colleagues at the Eccles Theater to bring Broadway back to Salt Lake City in accordance with local, state and federal health guidelines. “As this is an ever-changing situation, health and safety protocols specific to each engagement will be communicated to ticket holders within two weeks of the date of the performance.” Anyone with questions about the Live! to policy Eccles is encouraged to email or call the ArtTix box office [email protected] or 801-355-2787 during business hours. To see the lists of the next Live! at Eccles events, click hereThe George S. and Dolores Dor Eccles Theater is located at 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. The SANA Amphitheater, announced last week that it would adopt a policy requiring vaccination cards or printouts of recent negative COVID-19 tests from October 4. Organizers also said some individual shows – including the Jonas Brothers, appearing on September 3 – will require security measures before October. USANA is located at 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gephardtdaily.com/local/live-at-the-eccles-events-to-require-guests-have-covid-19-vaccination-or-negative-test-for-entry/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos