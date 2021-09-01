Connect with us

You are treated like a Hollywood or Bollywood star Dale Steyn recalls his gaming experience in India

The 38-year-old has played extensively in international and IPL cricket in India.

RC Bangalore's Dale Steyn celebrates with teammate Virat Kohli
Dale Steyn and Virat Kohli during their RCB days at IPL. (Photo by Cameron Spencer – GCV / GCV via Getty Images)

Former South African fast bowler Dale Steyn praised Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting for their formidable hitting skills. The retired speedster has spoken of his ability to play shots elegantly even with good balls. Born in Phalaborwa, Steyn made his international debut in 2004 and played against some of the best hitters in the world of cricket.

During his illustrious career for the Proteas, Steyn claimed 699 wickets in all three formats. Although the wounds keep pushing him back, the speedster continues to make comebacks with shiny spells. Steyn said great hitters don’t always let a bowler settle into a rhythm.

“Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky ponting were amazing hitters (and sometimes you just nod your head in appreciation). They’re also aware of your skills, so they’re trying to come out of this contest between the batter and the pitcher unscathed, trying to get away without coming out. They only have one chance, where I get at least six balls, ”Steyn said in SA Cricketmag.

India is crazy: Dale Steyn

Steyn also spoke about her amazing experience playing cricket in India. The 38-year-old has played extensively in international and IPL cricket in India. In 2019, he played his last IPL match for the Royal Challengers Bangalore led by Virat Kohli. Steyn spoke about how he was treated in various places in India.

“India is crazy! It’s the closest you can get to feeling like a rock star. You are treated like a Hollywood or Bollywood star. Cricket is just crazy out there. You go to the airport and you get bombed, you go to practice and there are 10,000 people watching. It is doubtful that I will ever see this experience again in my life with everything I do, he added.

In 2019, Steyn suspended his boots from Test Cricket in order to extend his career in limited numbers cricket. Subsequently, he played T20I cricket for the Proteas but exited competition again.

In February 2020, Steyn donned the national jersey for the last time in a T20I against Australia among the Wanderers in Johannesburg. After selecting 439 wickets, Steyn remains South Africa’s top wicket-taker in the cricket test.

