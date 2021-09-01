Entertainment
10 Dune cast members among Hollywood stars descending at Venice Film Festival
The 78th Venice Film Festival kicks off Wednesday with a slew of Hollywood stars expected to hit the red carpet for the Sept 1-11 event, starting with Penelope cruz for Pedro Almodovars opening film Parallel Mothers, in competition, and Isabelle Huppert for the French drama Promesses, which opens the more specific festivities of the Horizons section.
They will soon be followed by the creative teams and key distribution of all films, said artistic director Alberto Barbera talk to Variety. He pointed out that Timothe Chalamet, Zendaya, and the entire 10-member cast of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune reboot are heading to the Lido.
This year there is a quantity of talent coming in, especially from the United States, it is really impressive, added Barbera, noting that the Americans are in force.
The only major American actor who won’t be coming is Adam Driver, who stars in Ridley Scotts’ medieval epic The Last Duel, which is screened late in the busiest festival. That’s because Driver is currently on the set of Noah Baumbach’s new film White Noise, according to Barbera. Matt Damon, however, is expected to come to Venice for The Last Duel, in which he stars alongside Ben Affleck.
It’s still unclear if Affleck will be on hand for the premiere, although actors’ partner Jennifer Lopez is in town for a Dolce & Gabbana night out, which suggests the couple, historically known as Bennifer, might do. his debut at the Lido.
Besides Parallel Mothers, the first four days of Venices are packed with hot photos that include Jane Campions The Power of the Dog, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst, who both make the trip, and Paul Schraders The Card Counter, including Oscar Isaac. and Willem Dafoe comes to tubthump. On September 3, a megawatt mini-marathon will feature Spencer, the Princess Diana drama by Pablo Larrains, which will see Kristen Stewart on the red carpet, followed by the Dune team, and then Maggie Gyllenhaals’ debut film The Lost. Daughter, in competition, for which Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson arrive.
Anya-Taylor Joy will land for Edgar’s psychological thriller Last Night in Soho and Jessica Chastain will descend the walled-up catwalk at Lidos for HBO’s limited series Scenes From a Marriage.
PA
Barberas’ only regret is that due to COVID-19 precautions, the red carpet, just like last year, will be banned from fans, he said.
Once again, Venice was forced to place a outer barrier in the form of a wall (photo) completely protecting the long walkway, in order to to avoid tight-knit crowds. Social distancing the photographers will be positioned inside the wall. Due to the Delta variant, we were denied permission to open [the catwalk] high, said Barbera. Lidos’ red carpet ritual will be broadcast live and broadcast to multiple outlets.
Last year, Venice was the only major festival in the world to have a physical edition, albeit with half the usual crowd.
This year, the festival’s role as a symbol of Italy’s post-pandemic reboot takes on even greater significance, with more than 9,000 accredited attendees, two-thirds of the capacity of pre-pandemic events, including a much of the international press. The opening ceremony will take place in the presence of Italian President Sergio Mattarella.
Festival attendees arriving in Venice from most foreign countries will be able to enter Italy thanks to its recent validation of non-EU proof of COVID-19 vaccinations. For example, Americans can now use their CDC card as proof of vaccination in Italy, where the so-called EU Green Pass, held by vaccinated citizens, is also required to enter indoor spaces such as restaurants, bars and cinemas.
The European Union on Monday recommended its member countries to impose new travel restrictions on unvaccinated visitors from the United States. But this restriction is not mandatory, and Italy has yet to indicate that it will change its rules. Most important, Barbera said 90% of festival attendees are vaccinated, based on an email survey recently sent out by the festival.
Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test maintained up to 48 hours before entry is required for accreditation to the festival. For festival-goers who need testing, Venice has set up 12 rapid COVID test swab points on the Lido where there are mandatory temperature checks to enter the open-air festival grounds.
The accreditation will be enough to enter the screening rooms of the festival which, like last year, are at 50% of their capacity due to mandatory social distancing and where masks are needed again during movies. Delegates must book digital tickets for screenings and also for press conferences three days in advance, an ongoing experience akin to booking rock concert tickets as soon as they go on sale.
Meanwhile, the 28,000 tickets for Venice film screenings available to the general public are already almost sold out.
We have multiplied the screenings, using all the rooms available on the Lido and elsewhere, said Barbera, who this year even installed an outdoor arena in an ice rink on the Lido. He added that he hopes all accredited guests will be able to see the films they wish to see.
