River Days: Boat races and postponed fireworks





PORTSMOUTH – With the waters of the river set to rise towards the end of the week, Friends of Portsmouth have announced some changes at the upcoming River Days Festival. As the remnants of Hurricane Ida saturate the area, Friends of Portsmouth announced on social media Tuesday informing the community of the changes to be made to the festival this year. Due to the amount of rain and the expected rise of the Ohio River, the riverside is expected to be underwater. “Our riverside should be under 41 feet by Saturday,” Friends of Portsmouth manager Tim Wolfe said. “It puts our soundstage, half of our breakwater, and our boat launch underwater.” Because the launching ramp will not be accessible, the organizers have postponed the boat races that were scheduled for Saturday during the festival to a tentative date of October 29. Live shows will also be moved from the riverside to Fourth Street. “Obviously we can’t do boat races without a ramp and we can’t have entertainment without a stage, so we’re making some adjustments,” Wolfe said. “The entertainment will take place on Fourth Street between Washington and Chillicothe Street. We will be using the municipal parking lot and Fourth Street for the rides and food trucks. “ Wolfe explained that most of the festival entertainment will remain the same, with the exception of the fireworks that were to close the festival. Due to the river flooding, the fireworks were also postponed in hopes of setting them off on another date. “Safety is our # 1 priority for our boat racers and participants,” said Sara Mauk, Friends of Portsmouth member. “Due to the flooding, we are now going to turn the Ducky Derby into a drawing.” Mauk shared that the derby will raffle a number based on all the numbers they’ve collected for the derby and reveal the winner on Sunday at 5 p.m. Mauk said friends from Portsmouth will take to Facebook Live to announce the winner and encourage residents to continue participating in the event. “You still have time to buy your Ducky Derby tickets online or get your tickets during the parade,” said Mauk. Mauk explained that the River Days parade will remain the same as in previous years and that everyone can still place their chairs where they always have. The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. on Saturday and the contest is still going as planned. Wolfe added that due to festival changes, there will be no admission fee for the festival. However, the carnival rides will remain a paid event. “Ironically, the weather is supposed to be great this weekend, so we’re hoping everyone goes out and have a good time,” Wolfe said. “We will be shooting for the boat regattas at the end of October. Boat races and fireworks have been postponed for the River Days due to the amount of rain and the expected rise of the Ohio River. Entrance to the festival has become free Contact Adam Black at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1927, or by email to [email protected] © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

