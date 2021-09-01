Stay in a Giant Potato: Farmer Boys Launches Spudtacular Contest





HOLLYWOOD, CA Farmer boys, the SoCal restaurant chain, with a Hollywood site famous for its burgers, breakfasts, and over-the-top promotions like free tattoos, bacon interns, and name change for Women’s History Month, is back – with a special birthday, spuddy-buddy contest, sleepover in a 6 ton potato.

New and existing “Very Important Farmer” Loyalty Club members, who purchase “Always Crispy Fries” and scan their receipts on August 31, November 1, will be entered to win a two-night stay at the Big Idaho Potato Hotel in Boise, ID a 6-ton potato, recycled from the Idaho Potato Commission’s Big Idaho Potato Tour, now turned into accommodation. “We are celebrating our 40th anniversary and the countless memories we have created with our loyal guests, team members and franchisees,” said Larry Rusinko, Vice President of Farmer Boys. “This stopover is the perfect time to reward the Farmer Boys Buds with a trip to the Big Idaho Potato Hotel.”

Farmer Boys guests can also participate by posting a photo or video to their Instagram feed explaining why they should win with the hashtags: #FarmerBoysSpuddy and #Sweepstakes and mentioning the @farmerboysfood account, the company added. The Big Idaho Potato Hotel is listed on Airbnb as a great tater who has traveled on the back of a half to 48 states for seven years, and now operates as a one-stop inn, “resting on 400 acres of good Idaho farmland just south from downtown Boise “.

Among the spud-spot equipment: power outlets for electronic devices; mini fridge; chimney; old records; a custom queen bed; a personalized silo transformed into a spa retreat; plus a visiting jersey cow. “This hotel is unmistakable and memorable, just like dining at your local Farmer Boys,” Rusinko said.

If you win, don’t pack your potato masher. (That would be downright un-taterly!) Also, for those thinking about the safety of the structure, the tuber would be reinforced with steel, plaster and concrete. Go here for more interior pictures. To follow this link for more information and the contest rules for the Potato Hotel contest.

Founded in 1981 in Riverside by five brothers, Farmer Boys sells burgers, sandwiches, salads, sides, and all-day breakfasts at restaurants in California, Arizona and Nevada. Major LA sites include Baldwin Park, Chatsworth, Commerce, Covina, El Segundo, Gardena, Irwindale, Lancaster, Hollywood, Los Angeles, Northridge, Pomona, Santa Fe Springs, Thousand Oaks and Walnut. See everything Farmer Boys locations here. ———— IN OTHER REGIONAL NEWS ON THE RESTAURANT AND THE DINING ROOM ON PATCH:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://patch.com/california/hollywood/stay-giant-potato-farmer-boys-launches-spudtacular-contest The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos