Farah Khan opens up on infamous Ed Sheeran Bollywood bash

It looks like ten years ago filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan threw a big party for Ed Sheeran, but it turns out the aforementioned party took place in 2017. Photos of Farah, Abhishek Bachchan, Malaika Arora and Ed Sheeran of the party had gone viral. instantly and the Bollywood crew were also trolled for what netizens believed to be excessive worship. Now Farah Khan has revealed that she had no idea who Ed Sheeran was when she agreed to host the party and it wasn’t until she threw the party that she realized just how it was important.



“My cousin who works as a lawyer in a music company told me that Ed wanted to come to India and that he wanted to experience a Bollywood night out. I swear on my kids, I had no idea of who Ed Sheeran was. I thought he would be my friend from a cousin, but my cousin and aunt asked me to throw a party for him. Then I called Abhishek (Bachchan) and I asked about him, he told me he was the number one singer. We started out as a little party, but I didn’t “I don’t realize Ed is so famous because everyone people started calling me to say they wanted to attend the party. So it turned out to be a big party, ”she said on Arbaaz Khan’s talk show Pinch.

Asked about the trolling, Farah said, “I think these trollers are just jealous, Ed had a great time, and even the next day he called me up and sent me passes to his gig, but I distributed them in advance because I have no idea of ​​his songs. “



Celebrities who attended Ed Sheeran’s party were Shahid Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Masaba Gupta, Mouni Roy and the late Sushant Singh. Rajput.