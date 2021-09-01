You are treated like a Hollywood or Bollywood star in India: Dale Steyn | Cricket News





New Delhi: After retiring from international cricket, former South African player Dale Steyn recalled his experience playing in India. The legend, 38, has played a lot of international and Indian Premier League cricket in India. He played his last IPL match for the Royal Challengers Bangalore led by Virat Kohli in 2019. In an interview with sacricketmag.com, the South African said: “India is crazy! This is the closest thing you can get to feeling like a rock star. You are treated like a Hollywood star or Bollywood Cricket is just crazy out there. “You go to the airport and you get bombed, you go to practice and there are 10,000 people watching. It is unlikely that I will ever see this experience again in my life with everything I do,” he said. he declared. He also praised Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting for their “incredible” hitter. “Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting were amazing hitters (and sometimes you would just nod your head in appreciation). With that without coming out. They only have one chance, where I get at least six balls.” , did he declare. Steyn announced her retirement from cricket on Tuesday. He participated in 93 tests (439 counters), 125 ODI (196 counters) and 47 T20I (64 counters). Steyn had already retired from the Tests in August 2019, to extend his career after several injuries. He made his ODI debut for Africa XI against Asia XI in 2005 at Centurion. His best numbers – 6/39 – came in Port Elizabeth against Pakistan in 2013 as the playmaker tormented batsmen in both tests and limited cricket. In 2007 Steyn made his T20I debut against New Zealand and in his second game – against the West Indies – he recorded a career best 3-0-9-4. His last ODI was against Sri Lanka in 2019 while T20I against Australia in February last year proved to be his last international match.

