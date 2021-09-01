Entertainment
Rashmika Mandanna on her Bollywood debut with “Mission Majnu”; “The firsts are always special”
Rashmika Mandanna is one of the prominent players in the South Indian film industry who has been a part of some of the iconic Telugu and Kannada films. As the actress awaits the release of her first Hindi film, Majnu Mission, she recently spoke about how happy she was to be a part of the movie. She even felt lucky to start her Bollywood journey with a great cast and mentioned how much she loved the whole team.
Rashmika Mandanna on her Bollywood debut with Majnu Mission
According to ANI’s contributions, Rashmika Mandanna recently spoke about her upcoming film, Majnu Mission, and explained how his first Bollywood film gave him the opportunity to transcend his limits. She said: “The firsts are always the most special, and Majnu Mission being my first gave me the opportunity to transcend my limits and how. My heart feels happy to know that I started my journey in Hindi cinema with this movie with these beautiful people.
Recalling the time when the movie was told to her, she mentioned that she knew in the first narration that she wanted to make this movie and added how the movie gave her a chance to explore the northern part of the ‘India. “In the first narration itself, I knew I wanted to be a part of this movie because I knew that otherwise, for now, I wouldn’t have done this character again or later is one of these roles, it’s a little now or never a character. Majnu Mission has given me so many firsts – exploring the northern part of India, the culture, the language, the people, the industry and working with such a wonderful team and co-actors. I couldn’t have asked for more. I love you Team Majnu Mission, she said. Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the popular cast of the film will include actors namely Sidharth Malhotra, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Zakir Hussain, Kumud Mishra and others.
Films by Rashmika Mandannas
Rashmika Mandanna will star in Majnu Missionin front of the Shershaah actor, Sidharth Malhotra. As the movie wrapped up some time ago, fans were waiting for the directors to reveal the release date. Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in Telugu films, namelyPushpa, as good as Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu. Rashmika is also preparing for her second Bollywood film, Bye,which is headed by Vikas Bahl.
IMAGE: RASHMIKA MANDANNA INSTAGRAM
Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.
Sources
2/ https://www.republicworld.com/entertainment-news/regional-indian-cinema/rashmika-mandanna-on-her-bollywood-debut-with-mission-majnu-firsts-are-always-special.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]