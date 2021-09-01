Rashmika Mandanna on her Bollywood debut with “Mission Majnu”; “The firsts are always special”

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the prominent players in the South Indian film industry who has been a part of some of the iconic Telugu and Kannada films. As the actress awaits the release of her first Hindi film, Majnu Mission, she recently spoke about how happy she was to be a part of the movie. She even felt lucky to start her Bollywood journey with a great cast and mentioned how much she loved the whole team.

Rashmika Mandanna on her Bollywood debut with Majnu Mission

According to ANI’s contributions, Rashmika Mandanna recently spoke about her upcoming film, Majnu Mission, and explained how his first Bollywood film gave him the opportunity to transcend his limits. She said: “The firsts are always the most special, and Majnu Mission being my first gave me the opportunity to transcend my limits and how. My heart feels happy to know that I started my journey in Hindi cinema with this movie with these beautiful people.

Recalling the time when the movie was told to her, she mentioned that she knew in the first narration that she wanted to make this movie and added how the movie gave her a chance to explore the northern part of the ‘India. “In the first narration itself, I knew I wanted to be a part of this movie because I knew that otherwise, for now, I wouldn’t have done this character again or later is one of these roles, it’s a little now or never a character. Majnu Mission has given me so many firsts – exploring the northern part of India, the culture, the language, the people, the industry and working with such a wonderful team and co-actors. I couldn’t have asked for more. I love you Team Majnu Mission, she said. Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the popular cast of the film will include actors namely Sidharth Malhotra, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Zakir Hussain, Kumud Mishra and others.

Films by Rashmika Mandannas

Rashmika Mandanna will star in Majnu Missionin front of the Shershaah actor, Sidharth Malhotra. As the movie wrapped up some time ago, fans were waiting for the directors to reveal the release date. Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in Telugu films, namelyPushpa, as good as Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu. Rashmika is also preparing for her second Bollywood film, Bye,which is headed by Vikas Bahl.

IMAGE: RASHMIKA MANDANNA INSTAGRAM