‘Power of the Dog’ producers reunite with Jane Campion – The Hollywood Reporter

Acquired by Netflix before its filming in New Zealand (which was impacted by the pandemic during filming), The power of the dog is based on the 1967 novel by Thomas Savage and tells the story of a charismatic yet brutal breeder who runs into his brother and his new wife. Of course, the film isn’t See-Saw’s first rodeo with Campion, which helped kick off the company’s now booming TV arm with two seasons of its hit mystery series. Top of the lake, paving the way for shows like Nick Hornby’s unconventional short sitcom State of the Union and, more recently, the dark arctic drama of AMC + Northern water. Many more, including Apple TV + The Essex Snake – are on the horizon.

Talk to Hollywood journalist before The power of the dogin Venice, See-Saw founders Iain Canning, based in London, and Emile Sherman, in the company’s Sydney office, discuss the meeting with Campion and how she helped run a disrupted production, why being split between the UK and Australia then made ‘lock riders’, remaining fully independent despite the current demand for deals by studios and streamers, and how they celebrated 10 years of the film that launched their rise to notoriety, The king’s speech.

How is The power of the dog come your way? You obviously already had a relationship with Campion

SHERMAN It’s always an amazing opportunity to work with Jane. We had a great time on the first two seasons of Top of the lake. She does things at our pace. We did the first season, waited a few years and she decided to do another season, which was great. And then we had the chance to join his next business. She had stumbled upon this book, she had met Roger [Frappier, producer] and knew she wanted to include Tanya [Seghatchian, who helped finance Campion’s last feature Bright Star while at the UK Film Council] as a producer and ourselves, and we all got together and said, let’s do it. But you know, we would have done whatever Jane wanted to do.

Was there a feeling that this was his big comeback in cinema after a decade of absence?

CANNING It’s as if the book had found her. In a way, Jane seems to be doing what she has to do. I think she read the book after it was recommended by a family member and the Thomas Savage story inspired her to write and direct. I don’t think she was thinking, oh I haven’t made a movie since Shining star, it was just to tell the story.

SHERMAN She always talked about being guided by a story and guided by the book – she felt like she had a light there and she kept being drawn to it. She doesn’t think strategically about her career.

How did COVID impact the filming?

SHERMAN We were really halfway there. We had shot the set part and we were moving on to the studio part. New Zealand seemed very safe at the time and we were in a very safe part of the world, but very quickly it went from level one to level four, basically in 48 hours. We’ve gone from thinking, everything will be fine, to talking to the government people, we’re going to go through with it before it gets difficult, to closing in the morning. It was incredibly traumatic and difficult. Jane didn’t know if the movie would ever be over. No one knew what was going to happen.

So what happened? Did having Netflix already on board – rather than an array of international distributors – make life easier?

CANNING There was a time when the world was in a state of chaos where no one knew where the path was. But I think the project was so special and with Jane’s approach and the culture she created, as well as the magical quality of the place in New Zealand, everyone was so excited and felt like with the support of Netflix, we had a chance to fight to get it back on track. I think we looked at 17 different shots and I remember that moment, a very productive moment of Emile, where he said, “We choose this date” And a million things could have stopped us, but Netflix didn’t was not one. But I didn’t feel like there was an extra level of anxiety producers might feel in this business until COVID arrived!

SHERMAN You really know who your partners are in a crisis and Netflix was a great partner because no number of deals prepare you for it.

It has been a little over 10 years since The King’s Speech. Did you do something to mark the occasion?

CANNING We did another movie with Colin Firth! We have done [WW2 drama] Operation Minced Meat. It was a movie where we were shooting in Spain and at the very end and a few weeks later the UK went into lockdown. It’s now over, but [director] John Madden has yet to see the film with an audience. We actually screened the film in Australia. The See-Saw dynamics of Australia / NZ and UK / Europe have been really effective in being able to be busy and survive blockages.

SHERMAN We are confined riders!

CANNING Emile is in confinement now. We exchanged.

SHERMAN We just started filming Fire bite, a TV series created and directed by Warwick Thornton, and we’re filming in Adelaide, and that’s literally the only place you can shoot in Australia right now. So we were lucky.

You team up with Florian Zeller to The son, a sequel to one of this year’s most critically acclaimed and award-winning films, The Father. How did you manage to get involved in this project?

CANNING I had the chance to see The father at Sundance in 2020 and was completely blown away. And then COVID happened and we all kind of wondered what our goal was as producers and were desperately trying to set up Zoom calls, learning the rhythms of discussion with talent on Zoom. I think a writer’s relationship with an EP on TV or a producer in the movies is a very confident thing. Being a trusted place for them to tell their story is very important and it’s harder to rely on that trust when you zoom in. But one of the most amazing calls we’ve had was with Florian. We talked about movie and cinema and things he loved and we talked about his movie and he talked about the movies he loved that we made – it just became a meeting of minds in terms of want to work together. So a real highlight of a terrible, terrible time was meeting and knowing Florian and now making his film.

While See-Saw has increased its TV side, your movie production has remained exceptionally stable – typically just one movie per year. Do you prefer to just focus on one at a time?

SHERMAN I think we are very selective about the films we take. We know that films have to meet a particular quality target in terms of director and cast level. We try to make only the best films. But we are really committed to expanding the world of television, and we have hired Helen Gregory as Creative Director, which is extremely exciting. We want to use all of these great talent relationships that we have in film and extend them to TV, which is a key part of our growth.

Considering See-Saw’s impressive track record and the huge appetite of studios and streamers right now to lock down film and TV content from notable production houses, it’s surprising that you’re still going it alone and not going it alone. have not been purchased or signed any agreements. Has your goal always been to remain independent?

SHERMAN I think in a way that is the case. We really appreciate our flexibility and our ability to find the right home for the right project. You just know that the most important thing you can do for the creative talent we work with is to align each team member’s project vision with the financiers and know that everyone is passionate. It is therefore very important for us to have this flexibility in the negotiation. So it was important, but maybe we are crazy.

CANNING There are 30 of us, so maybe we are crazy.

SHERMAN But we take advantage of it, and we like to control our destiny at the moment.

Has anyone kicked See-Saw tires over the years?

CONSERVATION A lot of people continually try to have conversations and it’s great to feel wanted. We will never stop wanting to be wanted.

