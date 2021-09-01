Mughals were Dacoits, Bollywood lyricist says in reference to Indian story





New Delhi: Certain events and statements have sparked controversy around the Mughals in the recent past. On August 24, Manoj Muntashir, a Hindi film writer, uploaded a video titled Who are your ancestors on Twitter in which he called Mughal leaders Akbar, Humayun and Jahangir dacoits, and said India had been brainwashed into giving the roads their names. Then, OTT’s magnum opus “Empire” was released on Disney + Hotstar on August 27 and became the target of a backlash for praising the Mughal emperors. Muntashir, who wrote lyrics for films such as “Kesari” and “Bhuj: The Pride Of India”, also appeared in a later interview in which he said the history of medieval India was deliberately colorful. and that 90% of it had been written. by left-wing historians with an agenda. Speaking to ThePrint, Dr S. Irfan Habib, President (Retired) Maulana Azad, National Institute for Educational Planning and Administration, New Delhi, said: These things are so absurd that they do not not even worth talking about. There is a great chauvinism in what he (Muntashir) says. The media only provide it with unnecessary legitimacy. “Muntachirs’ reading of history and his description of Mughal rulers as Dacoits reflects the point of view of those who have no familiarity with history, who have Dacoit prejudices tend to take their spoils with them. Even the Mughals did not flee with any treasure, ”Habib told ThePrint. The historian further told ThePrint that Akbars Mansabdars Mansingh and Jaisingh, both Rajputs, were key Mughal officials. The whole Mughal Empire was a collaborative project, which he (Muntashir) does not know about. There were a lot of people that the Mughals did not remove from power at all, they only collected taxes and they remained the kings of their estates. Here is more on what Muntashir said and Dr Habib’s point of view Muntashir: It is often shown that the love of Jodha-Akbar was like that of Krishna and Radha, which is quite shameful. Jodha was Akbar’s third queen, and he had 40 more in his harem. Dr Habib: You cannot look for a hero in medieval India for the 21st century. If today you start to read the story out of that context, you may be in trouble. There is no comparison between the Radha-Krishna and Jodha-Akbar relations. At least no historian has done this to date. No Muslim is offended by remarks about Akbar, Babur. Their story should not be distorted, he told ThePrint. Muntashir: Why was Akbar shown speaking in Urdu in a movie like Mughal-e-Azam, when Urdu was not even spoken in Akbar’s time? Dr Habib: A similar case can then be established against television series based on the RamayanaandMahabharata also. They were made in Hindi, which then may sound wrong. Hindi was also not spoken at that time.

