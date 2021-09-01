Over the past few months, there have been discussions about developments around Oh my god 2 starring Pankaj Tripathi in the lead with Akshay Kumar returning to play the character of Lord Krishna. Bollywood Hungama was the first to reveal that Yami Gautam had been hired to star in the highly anticipated female lead oh my God following. And now we have heard that social comedy is hitting the floors today in Mumbai with Pankaj Tripathi.

Director Amit Rai begins filming the ambitious social comedy today in Mumbai with Pankaj Tripathi. The actor will be canning his solo sequences over the next few days and will then be joined by Yami Gautam, who is playing the lead role. female. Akshay Kumar will start work in October, “a source said. Bollywood Hungama, further adding that Akshay allotted 15-20 days for his track of Lord Krishna in Oh my god 2.

Oh my god 2 is produced by Ashwin Varde with Akshay Kumar himself. The duo are extremely excited for this movie. “They are aware of the cult of oh my God and have worked for the past decade to get the right script to move the story forward. They only made an amicable decision on what to do next after they were convinced that the script was better than the first part. The treatment and the subject will surprise the public, “the source informed us.

Akshay Kumar also has movies like Ram setu, Raksha Bandhan under his kitten, which he will film over the next few months, becoming B-Town’s busiest actor.

Read also:Akshay Kumar to reprise his role of God in Oh My God 2; gives director Amit Rai 15 days to shoot

More pages: OMG Oh my God! Box Office Collection Suite

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.