Farah Khan swears on her children that she didn’t know who Ed Sheeran was until she threw a party for him; Abhishek must have told him | Bollywood





Filmmaker Farah Khan, who threw a party for singer Ed Sheeran during his trip to India in 2017, has sworn to her children that she doesn’t know who he is. Actor Abhishek Bachchan must have told him about Sheeran, and it wasn’t until everyone started asking him to be invited to the party that Farah realized how important he was. Farah Khan said during an appearance on Arbaaz Khan’s talk show Pinch that she initially thought Ed Sheeran was a friend of his cousin. She even passed on the concert tickets the singer gave her because she didn’t know his music. “My cousin who works as a lawyer in a music company told me that Ed wanted to come to India and experience a Bollywood party. I swear on my kids, I had no idea who Ed is Sheeran. I thought he would be my cousin’s friend, but my cousin and aunt asked me to throw a party for him. Then I called Abhishek (Bachchan) and asked questions over him he told me he was the number one singer. We started out as a little party, but I didn’t realize that Ed was so famous because everyone started calling me that they wanted to attend the party. So it turned out to be a big party, “she said. About being trolled for posting pictures from the party, she said: “I think those trollers are just jealous, Ed had a great time, and even the next day he called me and me. sent passes for his concert, but I distributed them in advance, because I have no idea of ​​his songs. “ Also Read: Farah Khan Reacts As Troll Asks Why Her Children Are Itne Sukhe While She Is Moti Videos from the party showed Ed Sheeran dancing the bhangra with actor Shahid Kapoor. Other Bollywood stars in attendance were Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Masaba Gupta, Mouni Roy and the late Sushant Singh Rajput.

