Bollywood celebrities congratulate athletes who won medals at Tokyo Paralympic Games: India Tribune





Sheetal Since we celebrated National Sports Day on August 29, it’s been raining medals at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. As Monday marked a historic moment for India, with our athletes winning five medals, including two gold, two silver and one bronze, congratulatory tweets and messages started pouring in from celebrities. Close the watch Sports enthusiast, actor Abhishek Bachchan was the first to tweet in support of Singhraj Adana, who won bronze on Tuesday morning. “Singhraj Adana is making a mark and how! Congratulations on the #Bronze in Air Pistol at the #TokyoParalympics, ”he posted. In a separate tweet on Nishad Kumar’s silver win, he wrote: “The high jump is my favorite track and field event and as someone who participated in school I wish someone one wins a medal for India. Thank you, @nishad_hj, for making us proud at #TokyoParalympics with a silver medal. “ Rain of Medals Actress Taapsee Pannu tweeted: “More javelin! More gold! And with that, the medal total for India at the Paralympic Games increases to 8! Congratulations Sumit Antil! What champions !!! I think with the way we are going javelin will soon be able to compete to become our national sport! Davendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar. Haryanvi key Actor Randeep Hooda couldn’t hold back his emotions and tweeted in his native language, “Lath Gaad Ke, Paad Ke, Fer Gaad Diya”, which translates to how javelin thrower Sumit Antil previously had made a world record, which he himself uprooted and set a new one. He also congratulated Devendra Jhajaria, with a tweet, “Cha Gayo Chore !! (What a boy) @DevJhajharia Legend !! Three #Paralympics #JavelinThrow medals for #DevendraJhajharia .. #ParaAthletics # Tokyoparalympics2020”. Not to mention Avani Lekhara, whom Randeep calls the Golden Girl as he sent a congratulatory message, “Extremely happy that a #AvaniLekhara forester brought gold to our country. She makes history to be the first to win gold in the #ShootingParasport. Bravo to you golden girl. Words of praise for the champions … “I got off a plane and good news awaited me… Warmest congratulations to Avani Lekhara for winning gold. You made history and made the nation proud #TokyoParalympics” – Ajay Devgn “. – Akshay Kumar “It’s amazing! Congratulations to all the athletes for these amazing victories! – Anil kapoor “Gold! A Paralympic record and a historic victory. Congratulations! @AvaniLekhara. – Tahir Raj Bhasin “It’s raining medals for India today at #TokyoParalympics. Congratulations Devendra and Sundar Singh for winning the silver and bronze medals in the Men’s F46 #Javelin. India is proud of you. – Gautam Rode

