Entertainment
Hong Kong’s Top Singer Loses Concert Hall Amid Crackdown | Entertainment
HONG KONG (AP) A popular Hong Kong singer and pro-democracy activist will not be allowed to perform at any of the city’s top theaters later this month, indicating a crackdown by authorities of dissent reached the entertainment and cultural scene.
kAm% 96 w @? 8 z @? 8 pCED r6? EC6 4: E65 2 AF3 =: 4 D276EJ 4 = 2FD6 😕 42? 46 =:? 8 s6 ?: D6 w @ VD G6? F6 C6D6CG2E: @? D 7 @ C 96C 4 @? 46CED[ [email protected]:?8 [email protected] 2 DE2E6>6?E [email protected] (65?6D52J @? [email protected]@< 3J E96 D:?86CVD [email protected]>A2?J[ [email protected]@>FD:4]k ^ Am
kAm% 96 42? 46 == 2E: @? 42> 6 52JD 27E6C AC @ q6:;:? 8? 6HDA2A6C% 2 zF? 8! 2 @ 244FD65 w @ @ 7 36 😕 8 2? E: r9 😕 2 5F6 E @ 96C 😕 G @ = G6> 6? E 😕 E96 a_`h AC @ 56> @ 4C24J> @ G6> 6? E 😕 w @? 8 z @? 8]w @: D 2? @ FEDA @<6? 24E:G:DE 2?5 ;@:?65 :? H:56DAC625 [email protected] 5FC:?8 E96 4:EJVD &>3C6 == 2 | @ G6> 6? E:? a_`c 2? 5 = 2E6C:? a_`h E92E D @ F89E E @ AC @ E64E w @? 8 z @? 8VD = @? 8DE2? 5:? 8 4: G: = =: 36CE: 6D 7C @>> 2:? = 2? 5 r9:? 6D6:? E6C76C6? 46]k ^ Am
kAm (6 42? E 96 = A 3FE 2D <9 @ H E96 w @? 8 z @? 8 pCED r6? EC6[ 2D 2? :?56A6?56?E :?DE:EFE:@? [email protected]:?8 [email protected]?E6>[email protected] 2CE H9:49 92D 366? @A6C2E:?8 [email protected] cc J62CD[ 42? [email protected] 2C3:EC2C:=J DFDA6?5 [email protected]?EC24ED H:[email protected] DF3DE2?E:G6 6G:56?46n [email protected]@>FD:4 D2:5]k ^ Am
kAm% 96 w @? 8 z @? 8 pCED r6? EC6 5: 5? @E: >> 65: 2E6 = J 4 @ >> 6? E]k ^ Am
kAmw @ VD D @ = 5 @FE 4 @? 46CED H6C6 D = 2E65 7 @ C $ 6AE]g E @ `a]k ^ Am
kAm% 96 42? 46 == 2E: @? 92D 765 4 @? 46C? D E92E w @? 8 z @? 8VD 7 = @ FC: D9:? 8 4F = EFC2 = D46? 6[ H9:49 😕 E96 A2DE H2D @7 6IAC6DD:@?[ 😀 E96 =2E6DE E2C86E 2D q6:;:?8 E:89E6?D :ED [email protected][email protected]= @G6C E96 4:EJ]k ^ Am
kAmw @? 8 z @? 8 2FE9 @ C: E: 6D 92G6 @ G6C E96 A2DE J62C 2CC6DE65 5 @ K6? D @ 7 AC @ 56> @ 4C24J 24E: G: DED 2? 5 AFD965 E9C @ F89 6 = 64E @ C2 = C67 @ C> D E92E H @ F = 5 C65F46 E96? F> 36C @ 7 5: C64E = J 6 = 64E65 = 68: D = 2E @ CD:? E96 4: EJ]k ^ Am
kAmrC: E: 4D 92G6 244FD65 q6:;:? 8 2? 5 w @? 8 z @? 8 2FE9 @ C: E: 6D @ 7 =:>: E 😕 8 7C665 @> D AC @>: D65 E @ E96 4: EJ H96? : E H2D 92? 565 @ G6C 3J E96 qC: E: D9 E @> 2 😕 = 2? 5 r9 😕 2 😕 `hhf]k ^ Am
kAmp44 @ C5:? 8 E @ v @@> FD: 4[ E96 [email protected]?8 [email protected]?8 pCED r6?EC6 42?46=65 E96 C6D6CG2E:@? F?56C 2 4=2FD6 DE2E:?8 E92E :E [email protected]=5 E6C>:?2E6 E96 [email protected]@<:?8 @7 2 G6?F6 :7 E96 [email protected]? C6?E:?8 E96 G6?F6 72:=D [email protected] @3D6CG6 E96 E6C>D 2?5 [email protected]?5:E:@?D 😕 4:C4F>DE2?46D H96C6 AF3=:4 @C56C @C AF3=:4 D276EJ [email protected]=5 36 6?52?86C65]k ^ Am
kAmw @ VD 4 @> A2? J D2: 5 E96 w @? 8 z @? 8 pCED r6? EC6 925 E @ = 5 v @@> FD: 4 C6AC6D6? E2E: G6D E92E: E H2D 3 @ F? 5 E @ @ 3D6CG6 4 = @ D6 = J E96 C646? E 56G6 = @ A> 6? ED:? D @ 4: 6EJ]k ^ Am
kAmw @ D 4 @> A2? J D2: 5: EH @ F = 5 C67F? 5 E: 4<6E 3FJ6CD 2?5 E92E E96 D:?86C H:== =:G6DEC62> 96C 4 @? 46CE:? DE625 @? $ 6AE]`a]k ^ Am
kAm (6> 2J 7246 4 @? DEC2:? ED:? A6C7 @ C> 2? 46 G6? F6D[ 3FE E96 DE286 :ED6=7 😀 [email protected] =:>:E65 3J [email protected]?52C:6D[ [email protected]@>FD:4 D2:5]k ^ Am
kAm% 96 42? 46 == 2E: @? 42> 6 52JD 27E6C w @? 8 z @? 8 7: => 5: C64E @ C z: H: r9 @ H H2D 7:? 65 d[___ [email protected]?8 [email protected]?8 [email protected]==2CD WSec_X [email protected] 2==6865=J [email protected]:?8 [email protected]@?2G:CFD C6DEC:4E:@?D 5FC:?8 2 AC:G2E6 >@G:6 D4C66?:?8]k ^ Am
kAmr9 @ H[ [email protected] 5:C64E65 E96 7:=>D %6? *62CD 2?5 #[email protected]=FE:@? @7 @FC %:>6D [email protected] E96 4:EJD 56>@4C24J >@G6>6?E[ 96=5 2 AC:G2E6 D4C66?:?8 @7 9:D 7:=> [email protected]?5 E96 sC62> =2DE H66<]k ^ Am
kAmpFE9 @ C: E: 6D C2: 565 E96 D4C66?:? 8 2? 5 244FD65 2EE6? 566D @ 7 7 = @ FE 😕 8 D @ 4: 2 = 5: DE2? 4 😕 8 CF = 6D[ D:?46 AF3=:4 82E96C:?8D 😕 [email protected]?8 [email protected]?8 2C6 4FCC6?E=J =:>:E65 [email protected] [email protected] [email protected]=6]k ^ Am
kAmr9 @ H D2: 5 E96 AC: G2E6 D4C66?:? 8 H2D =:>: E65 E @ 7C: 6? 5D @? = J[ D2J:?8 @? 2 [email protected]= C25:@ [email protected]> E92E 96 [email protected]=5 [email protected] A2J E96 7:?6 2?5 [email protected]=5 E2<6 E96 42D6 [email protected] [email protected] :?DE625] % 96 4: EJD D @ 4: 2 = 5: DE2? 4:? 8 C6DEC: 4E: @? D 5 @? @E 2AA = JE @ AC: G2E6 82E96C:? 8D]k ^ Am
kAm $ 6A2C2E6 = J[ D6G6? [email protected]>@4C24J 24E:G:DED H6C6 D6?E6?465 (65?6D52J [email protected] 36EH66? “ 2?5 `e >@?E9D 😕 ;2:= [email protected] 2? [email protected]:K65 2DD6>3=J 5FC:?8 E96 2?E:[email protected]?>6?E [email protected] 😕 a_`h]k ^ Am
kAm% 96 D6G6? 24E: G: DED[ :?4=F5:?8 =2HJ6C p=36CE [email protected] 2?5 u:[email protected] r92?[ =6256C @7 E96 5:D32?565 r:G:= wF>2? #:89ED [email protected]?E[ 925 A=62565 8F:=EJ [email protected] 492C86D :?4=F5:?8 @C82?:K:?8 2?5 :?4:E:?8 @E96CD [email protected] E2<6 A2CE :? E96 [email protected]:K65 2DD6>3=J @? ~4E] a_[ a_`h]k ^ Am
kAm ~ 7 E96 D6G6?[ @?=J @?6 #2A926= (@?8 @7 E96 {628F6 @7 [email protected]:2= s6>@4C2ED [email protected]=:E:42= A2CEJ H2D [email protected] 2=C625J D6CG:?8 ;2:= E:>6]k ^ Am
kAm% 96 @ E96C D: I H6C6 4 @? G: 4E65 62C =: 6C:? C6 = 2E: @? E @ @ E96C F? 2FE9 @ C: K65 2DD6> 3 =: 6D]k ^ Am
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Sources
2/ https://www.timesdaily.com/life/entertainment/top-hong-kong-singer-loses-concert-venue-amid-crackdown/article_fc12eb97-c90c-56d3-9725-a274760639f1.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]