What they show from the golden age of Hollywood





She is one of the last surviving actors of Hollywood’s golden age. Now Joan Collins has given the BBC unprecedented access to her private films for an upcoming documentary. Dating back decades, the footage features some of the biggest names on the big screen, from Sammy Davis jnr to Paul Newman, who can be seen chilling out beyond the gaze of their fans and studio cameras. Award-winning documentary filmmaker Clare Beavan was taken aback by the sheer scale of the material of roughly 20 hours of footage in one box after another filled with reels. It’s a glimpse through the keyhole into a life of starry glamor. Other famous names include actors Roger Moore and Tony Curtis and former Beatle Ringo Starr. They look like our home movies, except there are loads of famous people instead of kids and your neighbors in the background. We have our ugly parents and she has movie stars … Beavan says: They’re like our home movies, except it’s full of famous people instead of kids and your neighbors in the background. We have our ugly parents and she has movie stars … The homemade videos are a revelation … Her second husband, Anthony Newley. started the thing [in the 1960s]. They covered everything on high end films…. So you really get a feel for it. I can’t say it’s … completely natural, because you never know with Joan. But you definitely take it off the camera. The 90 minute documentary focuses on Collins’ life as a Hollywood legend. She tells her own story of life on a roller coaster, all with her unmistakable wit, says Beavan. It’s a post-Covid wellness movie because of Joan Collins’ life, which is one hell of a dizzying ride. Golden Age: Sammy Davis jnr with Joan Collins at a Hollywood party in 1958. Photograph: Pictorial Parade / Archive / Getty

Collins, who is now 88, was born and raised in London; she became a global television phenomenon as the intriguing seductress Alexis Carrington in the 1980s television soap opera Dynasty. Her father, a successful agent, strongly advised her against becoming an actor, warning her that she would be stranded at 23. But Collins enrolled in the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London and quickly signed an exclusive film deal with the J Arthur Rank Organization. Beavan says: [she] know shed end up working with James Mason, Joan Fontaine or Richard Burton. She tells a good story about Richard Burton, about how he met her. She was fighting them … She had to fight against the heads of the studio. It was like #MeToo before #MeToo … She had a even-paid battle, albeit for millions, on Dynasty, a fabulous humdinger against John Forsyth being paid more than her, when she was the one who almost single-handedly brought Dynasty… to the number one show. all over the world. And she made Playboy at age 50 as a feminist gesture, she says. Beavan always ends the movie, flipping through family movies, silent footage showing Collins jumping into a pool, lying on lounge chairs and playing with her kids, enjoying one fabulous vacation after another, from Greece to Acapulco. What’s weird is that she always looks amazingly ready for the camera … She doesn’t have the Hollywood lighting, but she does look somehow spectacular. Guardian

Guardian

