Sharvari was a brand ambassador even before her Bollywood debut





Yash Raj Films’ latest find, gorgeous debutante Sharvari, has secured another massive sponsorship deal even before her debut in the highly anticipated Bunty Aur Babli 2! She was tied up by a cosmetics brand. This big news comes right after she was recruited as the new face of a skin care brand in India! With two big brands already in his kitty and a three-film contract with Aditya Chopra, Sharvari is definitely a talent to watch! It is true that all eyes are on Sharvari. She is talented, having won accolades for her performance in Kabir Khans The Forgotten Army, she is stunning to watch and she is being groomed by Aditya Chopra to become a star in the years to come. YRF knows Sharvari’s potential and they are constantly looking to develop her with big movies and now big sponsorship deals, a trade source informs. The two brands she bagged have huge mass reach and these deals will ensure Sharvari will become a household name across India even before its debut! Sharvari will also have a big movie announcement soon and that will again become a talking point in the industry. He’s someone the industry is following closely and the buzz is that they’ll surprise us all when Bunty Aur Babli 2 hits theaters, the source adds. Must read: Deepika Padukones second Hollywood release on a budget close to 500 crores INR? Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

