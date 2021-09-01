Aspen Film Announces 42nd Annual Filmfest Program | Culture & Leisure

Aspen Film has released the schedule for its 42nd annual Filmfest, which will showcase films from around the world from September 21-26.

This year the festival returns to in-person screenings at the Wheeler Opera House and the Isis Theater in Aspen and the Crystal Theater in Carbondale.

In what has turned out to be another offbeat year, we are once again incredibly proud of the lineup we bring to our 42nd Filmfest, Aspen Film Executive Director Susan Wrubel said in a statement. Press. Some of the most exciting and engaging films from this year’s festivals will be showing in our valley.

Wrubel, who is also artistic director of Aspen Films, added that the association is also honored to pay tribute to its founder, the late Ellen Kohner Hunt.

Advance tickets will be available for purchase for Aspen Film members starting Tuesday, September 7 and for the public on September 14. Festival passes and tickets can be purchased at AspenShowtix.com. Aspen Film subscriptions can be purchased at aspenfilm.org/aspen-film-membership/.

In order to best protect clients and members, it is Aspen Films’ policy that in order to access any sponsored event or screening, all attendees, staff and volunteers will be required to present photo identification. Proof of being fully vaccinated at least 14 days before the event or proof of a negative COVID-19 test result received no more than 72 hours before the day of the event is required. Carbondale’s Crystal Theater requires customers to be fully vaccinated and will not accept proof of a negative test to be admitted, the release said.

For Aspen shows, when picking up tickets or passes or shopping for the day, customers should visit the COVID-19 security tent located in the small plot adjacent to the opera house. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test is required to guarantee tickets. Tickets for all Crystal Theater screenings must be purchased in advance via the opera ticket office, by phone (970-920-5770) or online aspenshowtix.com. Tickets will not be available for purchase in person at Carbondale or at the theater.

Masks are strongly encouraged in all locations.The list of films includes, but is not limited to, the following:

The Eyes of Tammy Faye, September 21, 6 p.m., Wheeler Opera House: This film offers an intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker, who in the 1970s and 80s (with her husband Jim Bakker), grew from humble beginnings to building the world’s largest religious broadcasting network (PTL) and theme park before their famous downfall. Directed by Michael Showalter, and starring Jessica Chastain and Vincent DOnofrio.

Chasing Childhood, September 22, 2 p.m., Théâtre Isis: This documentary follows education professionals and reformed helicopter parents who are addressing issues related to the coping skills of young people in the midst of the pandemic. Written and directed by Margaret Munzer Loeb and Eden Wurmfeld.

The Guilty, September 22, 8 p.m., Wheeler Opera House; September 25, 7:30 p.m., Crystal Theater: The film takes place in a single morning at a 911 dispatch call center; Call operator Joe Baylor (Jake Gyllenhaal) tries to save an endangered caller, but he soon discovers that nothing is as it seems. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, produced and performed by Gyllenhaal.

Flying Boat, September 23, 8 p.m., Wheeler Opera House; September 26, 5 p.m., Crystal Theater: This documentary from director and Aspen pilot Dirk Braun highlights the importance of preserving the history of flying boats for future generations.

Bernstein Wall, September 25, 2 p.m., Isis Theater: This documentary follows Leonard Bernstein on his lifelong journey to define his role as one of the most important musical figures in the Americas, while struggling to create social change and inspire political activism through his work. Told in Bernstein’s own voice; directed by Douglas Tirola.

The Many Saints of Newark, September 25, 8 p.m., Wheeler Opera House: Young Anthony Soprano is growing up in one of the most tumultuous times in Newark history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to come together. stand up and challenge the all – DiMeo’s powerful crime families hold the increasingly racially-torn city apart. Directed by Alan Taylor and starring Alessandro Nivola, Vera Farmiga and Ray Liotta.

For a full list of festival offerings and other information, visit aspenfilm.org.