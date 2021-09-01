Who is Zhao Wei? A mystery surrounds the Chinese actor removed from the internet





A mystery hangs over the fate of Chinese billionaire actor Zhao Wei after his personal and professional presence was removed from Chinese internet services without explanation last week. The 45-year-old, also known as Vicky Zhao, is one of the country’s best-known faces in film and television. She is also a prominent businesswoman and investor who has since been described by state-affiliated media outlets in the country as “a scandal”. Zhao’s works, including the films and series in which she appeared or produced, were removed from Chinese streaming platforms such as Tencent and Iqiyi on August 26, sparking widespread discussion on social media service Weibo, where she has an account with over 85 million subscribers. The hashtag “What happened to Zhao Wei” gained momentum as its Weibo subscriber feature known as “chaohua” – showing fans the latest and greatest updates. popular – has been disabled. The website is now inundated with rumors of Zhao’s alleged play on China’s financial system, but there is still no official explanation for her disappearance from the internet or why she has been targeted by regulators in the country. Amid rumors over the weekend that she and her husband, 44-year-old Singaporean businessman Huang You Long, had fled to France, where they own a vineyard in Bordeaux, Zhao’s took to Instagram to suggest she was still in China. A photo posted on Sunday with a caption suggesting she was in Beijing with her parents was deleted an hour later. His disappearance comes shortly after Zhang Zhehan, singer, actor and one of Zhao’s agency clients, was “canceled” by nationalist Chinese fans following a 2018 selfie taken outside the shrine. of Yasukuni, which commemorates the country’s war dead. Zhao herself fell under national ultranationalism in 2001 after she took part in a magazine photoshoot wearing a dress with a Japanese flag from World War II. This time around, however, the Chinese Communist Party may have been the one to take offense. On August 27, the party-owned tabloid World time described Zhao as the country’s “scandalized actress”, who was charged with securities fraud in 2017. Zhao, who rose to fame for his lead role in the 1990s historical drama My beautiful princess, may also have been targeted for his close relationship with Chinese businessman Jack Ma, who questioned China’s tightly-controlled financial system last October, before regulators suppressed his Ant Group IPO. and do not launch an antitrust investigation on Alibaba. Zhao and her husband Huang became Ma’s second Alibaba Pictures shareholders in 2014, catapulting them to the Hurun Rich List two years later. A day after his works were taken offline, the Cyberspace Administration of China, the country’s internet watchdog, ordered social media services and forums to crack down on the nefarious celebrity fan culture. Public media comments have warned of toxic and cult celebrity culture, in a campaign expected to reach many popular figures who do not fit the party mold.

