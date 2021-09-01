Award-winning actor Austin Pendleton returns to Beck Center for Broadway Bound





LAKEWOOD, Ohio – After appearing in the 2019 Beck Center for the Arts production of Glengarry Glen Ross, actor Austin Pendleton (My Cousin Vinny, The Muppet Movie, Finding Nemo) is happy to be back in the North eastern Ohio. The Warren native, who is staying with his family again in Shaker Heights, stars in Broadway Bound, which runs September 10 through October 3 at the Beck Centers Senney Theater. This will be the first acting game I’ve played on stage in a year and a half, Pendleton said. I was previewing about to open a play in New York called The Minutes by Tracy Letts. We had a few weeks of previews before it all came to a halt. As for Broadway Bound, which reunites him with Glengarry Glen Ross Beck Center director William Roudebush, Pendleton remembers decades ago seeing the Tony Award-nominated production on Broadway. I just think Neil Simon is a great writer, said Pendleton, a Drama Desk Award winning actor who was also nominated for a Tony Award. This is the first Neil Simon play I played in. I remember that part of Ben as being a brilliant role. In fact, it was played on Broadway by John Randolph. It was an amazing performance. The final piece in Simons Brighton Beach Memoirs and Biloxi Blues’ semi-autobiographical trilogy, Broadway Bound finds brothers Eugene and Stanley discovering their comedic writing skills while enduring family dysfunction. Over the years, I’ve done at least 15 productions written by the greatest comic book genius of our time, Neil Simon, Roudebush said in a press release. After eighteen months of quarantine and isolation from what I love most, this Broadway Bound production is the perfect coming out night for me. Its comedic beats were born in my soul, and I can’t wait for them to unfold in front of a game-hungry audience. It is the perfect welcome for all of us. Something else at stake regarding the upcoming production has to do with exposing a new generation of viewers to the magic of Simon. It would be wonderful to introduce them to this material, and really any of its pieces, Pendleton said. It’s a play that speaks to people. It’s funny, it’s warm and it’s very dramatic. Read more news from the Sun Post Herald here.

