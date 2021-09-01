“You are treated like a Hollywood or Bollywood star” – Dale Steyn on acting in India





Former South African coach Dale Steyn called India a ‘cricketer madman’ while saying Indian fans would treat the players as if they were movie stars. Steyn announced his retirement from all game formats on August 31, Tuesday. Known as one of the greatest bowlers to ever play the sport, Steyn-Gun, as he is popularly known, bamboozled many batsmen during his peak days. He was ranked the number one ICC test launcher for a period of 263 weeks, which has yet to be surpassed by anyone. Although he is an obvious fan favorite in South Africa, Steyn has huge success in India as well. It is well known that his compatriot AB de Villiers is revered and respected in India, but Steyn also likes something similar. In a conversation with SACricketmag, Steyn spoke about her gaming experience in India. “India is crazy! It’s the closest you can get to feeling like a rock star. You are treated like a Hollywood or Bollywood star. Cricket is just crazy out there. You go to the airport and you get bombed, you go to practice and there are 10,000 people watching. It is doubtful that I will ever see this experience again in my life with everything I do,” he said. “Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting were incredible hitters” – Dale Steyn Dale Steyn had a reputation as a fierce bowler who is extremely capable of delivering over 150 km / h at will. We can’t count how many times he broke the stumps of a drummer and instilled fear into their hearts. There are not many who could cope with Phalaborwa’s fast pace, but those who have earned respect from him. Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting were a few of them, who were held in high regard by the former pacer Protean. “Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting were amazing hitters (and sometimes you would nod your head in appreciation). They’re also aware of your skills, so they’re trying to come out of this contest between the batter and the pitcher unscathed, trying to get away without coming out. They only have one chance, where I get at least six bullets,”Steyn said. Steyn ended his international career with 439 wickets in 93 tests, 196 wickets in 125 ODI and 64 wickets in 47 T20I. He also appeared in quite a few IPL matches, picking up 97 wickets with a savings of 6.91. Read also– ICC test ranking: Joe Root becomes No. 1 drummer, Rohit Sharma overtakes Virat Kohli

