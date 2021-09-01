Entertainment
Acting roles in which we would have liked it
Sep 01, 2021: Jungkook anniversary special: acting roles in which we would have loved him
Today it’s BTS‘ “Golden Maknae“Jeon Jungkook’s birthday! The youngest member of one of the most popular boy groups of recent times, the ARMYs know Jungkook as a master of all trades. Whether painting, sports or painting. theater he can do it all Singer’s 24th birthday let us dig into his barely explored acting talent Here are some shows / movies Jungkook would have been brilliant at.
# 1: Picture yourself: Jungkook as a model turned actor in “Record of Youth”
Imagine: Jungkook as Won Hae-hyo in Youth file. Playing a model turned actor whose life is suffocatingly controlled by his mother, we just know that Jungkook would have expressed the character’s layers competently. Actor Park Bo-gum, who starred in this popular Korean drama, is known to be close to the Bangtan boys. It would have been dreamy to see his chemistry with Jungkook.
# 2: The crooner “Still With You” at the head of “Wake Up Sid”
Now let’s bring our imaginations closer to home. Known for being mischievous and always up for some shenanigans with his fellow band members, Jungkook would have been perfect to play Siddharth Mehra in the Bollywood Release Wake up Sid. The role of a carefree / spoiled youth who gradually matures has solidified Ranbir Kapoor‘s foothold in the industry, and it is made for Jungkook to play.
# 3: He could represent Isak in the Korean version of ‘SKAM’
The Euphoria the singer is rightly an inspiration figure for young people and he would fit perfectly into the character of Isak from the popular Norwegian series SHAME. Isak, a confused and vulnerable homosexual character, had one of the show’s most brilliant writings. Interestingly, since a Korean version has yet to be created, we don’t have to imagine Jungkook playing the role like he actually could!
# 4: Voice actor Jeon Jungkook? We are all for!
Then we have an animation entry. As a singer, Jungkook has the necessary modulations and expertise to express an animated character. And the role he would definitely win is that of Flynn Rider from Disney‘s Tangled. The charming outlaw, who is actually from a royal line, has more depth in his character than most Disney princes. In addition, his dialogues are always classy.
# 5: Jungkook tops a musical K-drama? Yes please!
Finally we have another K-drama, Heart Rope. The 2011 drama is one of the world’s most popular dramas, directed by fellow idol Jung Yong-hwa. CNBLUE’s frontman and lead singer was a treat in the campus musical drama opposite Park Shin-hye. While Jungkook was too young to participate in it originally, we can definitely see him in Lee Shin’s place. Happy Birthday Jungkook!
