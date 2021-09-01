Major events return to close the summer – Daily Tribune





Labor Day weekend is back. Oh, he hasn’t gone missing in 2020, but like so many things, he’s been crippled by the pandemic. This year the big events are back, so you can think big and even stay at home, if you want to. Arts, Beats & Eats came out of last year’s Limited Edition and will be back in full force until Monday, September 6 in downtown Royal Oak with nine music stages, over 100 artists and over 40 restaurants . Details on artsbeatseats.com. The Detroit Jazz Festival will go virtual for a second year, Friday through Sunday August 3-6, with performances by the Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center airing on Detroit Public Television (WTVS-Channel 56), WDET (101.9 FM), WEMU (89 , 1 FM) and WRCJ (90.9), as well as the festival’s Facebook and YouTube pages and the DJFLive! application. Full details on detroitjazzfest.org. Visit theoaklandpress.com/entertainment for an interview with artist-in-residence Dee Dee Bridgewater. The Michigan State Fair returns to the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi through Monday, September 6, with animals, food, rides, music, the Shrine Circus and more. Visit michiganstatefairllc.com. The Hamtramck Labor Day Festival runs for free from Saturday to Monday, September 4-6, along St. Joseph Campau, with lots of music and food and the ever popular land canoe races. Visit hamtownfest.com. Café Cadieux in Detroit is hosting its first-ever Mussel Beach music festival, with 21 groups performing outdoors until Monday, September 6. Call 313-882-8560 or visit cadieuxcafe.com. Rap hero Jeezy will perform on Fridays and Saturdays September 3 and 4 at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheater, 2600 Atwater St., Detroit. Tickets are available for Saturday’s show, with the opening of Scarface and State Property. Call 313-393-7128 or visit TheAretha.com.

