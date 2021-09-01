Spotify is set to entertain listeners with new podcasts featuring Bollywood actors





Continuing its efforts to deepen entertainment content, Spotify today announced a list of new Spotify-commissioned originals narrated by Bollywood actors. The first to be released will be the Hindi audio thriller Virus 2062 starring Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha. With a story based on time travel, the show is an adaptation of Caso 63, a Spotify Original from Chile. The 10-episode podcast, created in binge-listen, will be released this Friday on the platform. Next come two other fictional audio thrillers. First, an ACP Gautam crime drama starring Ronit Roy, set in 90s New Delhi. It’s the story of a legendary cop who, despite his inner demons and troubled past, is determined to solve the most difficult cases in search of justice. Second, Gangistaan ​​with Pratik Gandhi, Saiyami Kher and Dayashankar Pandey, a podcast where the ghost of an underworld man and a pragmatic veteran journalist tells the tale of the belly of Mumbai. Awaiting Justice with Vivek Oberoi is the fourth podcast on this list. It tells the true stories of people who have been affected by wrongful convictions. With these releases, Spotify will now have more than 50 Indian originals. Spotify is committed to expanding the universe of non-musical audio entertainment for Indian audiences. Each of our new launches, featuring renowned Bollywood actors, explores different facets of storytelling in the crime and thriller genre. Audio support opens up new experiences for content creators and listeners. We will continue to explore these opportunities as we bring new forms of audio storytelling to our listeners, said Dhruvank Vaidya, Head of Podcasts – India, Spotify. The audio streaming platform has also signed exclusive agreements with four creators for their shows in Hindi. This includes Siddharth Kannan for Dil Khole Stars Bole, a podcast where Hell interviews personalities in film, television and digital, Vashishth Thakkar for Lafzon Ke Moti, a podcast with poetry and storytelling at its heart, Sarthak Mishra for Horror Time, a horror podcast, and Kiran Chavda for Chanakya. Niti, which highlights the teachings and wisdom of Chanakya. Spotify now has 62 exclusives signed with creators across the country. During the past quarter, we featured several creator shows in different genres and languages, exclusively on Spotify. Each of them brings their unique voice to our platform and are now building their fan base here. India’s designer ecosystem is booming. Our goal is to bring more and more creators to Spotify and help them reach their audiences, Vaidya added. Last week Spotify also released another original podcast -The Mythpat, hosted by one of India’s most popular players, Mythpat. In the podcast, he deconstructs the gaming industry and flourishing internet culture, alongside some of India’s leading influencers and pro-gamers. This podcast hit the worldwide charts on Spotify within the first week of its launch. The audio streaming platform also recently signed with sisters – Kritika and Deeksha Khurana for their podcast, Whats Up Sister ?, which frequently features on the local podcast charts on Spotify. Non-musical audio entertainment is rapidly gaining popularity in India, and there is a great deal of interest in creating and listening to podcasts in the country. Spotify will continue to work closely with production partners, screenwriters, actors, creators and influencers to commission and acquire content that will appeal to its local listeners.

