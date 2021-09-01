Algonac Art Fair promises great art, fun food and fantastic views – Macomb Daily





The 49th Annual Algonac Art Fair promises to be a spectacular event not to be missed. After canceling last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, art lovers are ready to take in this year’s spectacle, which will be held September 4-5 along the St. Claire in Algonac. The Algonac Art Fair is a great option for the Labor Day weekend. It’s a beautiful fair and the setting couldn’t be better – watching the boats, listening to music and enjoying our beautiful walk, said Julie Mytinger, treasurer / publicity. This year’s art fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on September 4 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on September 5 at Algonac Municipal Park. Visitors will be amazed by the creativity and inspiration behind every unique piece they see. Festival goers will be excited to see returning favorites as well as new artists added to the mix this season. The featured artist for 2021 is Brady Harris, a popular local artist who paints waterways and boats reminiscent of days gone by. Sponsored by the Algonac Art Fair committee, artists are judged, then awarded with ribbons and cash prizes. In addition to the fantasy art, the event also includes shows, a car show, food and activities for children. Jimmy Allen, Dynasty, the Blue Water Band and Lucas Music will perform on Saturday while the Blue Water Band and Lucas Music return on Sunday with Ian Smith and the Greg River Band. Rosco the Clown will entertain the kids from noon to 5 p.m. on both days with fun antics and cool balloon art. A LifeCare martial arts demonstration is also scheduled starting at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. The 7th Annual Rumble on the Riverfront Auto Show is held in conjunction with the 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Art Fair on September 4 at Algonac Municipal Park. Dashboards are awarded to the first 100 cars and the music, raffles and refreshments make the event festive and fun for everyone. We offer a variety of foods and drinks including fudge, kettle corn, fancy nuts, ice cream and lemonade. After passing through the fair, there are plenty of places to sit and watch the boats in the river, as well as the freighters. It’s such a beautiful area, Mytinger said. The Algonac Art Fair is truly a community event. It was organized and maintained by volunteers from the community, including artists, and today is one of the main Algonac events that people everywhere look forward to attending each year. Its committee promotes artistic efforts among the region’s youth by organizing a youth art fair at the Maritime Museum each summer. The winning artwork from this event as well as the winner of the 2021 Algonac High School Scholarship will also be on display. Proceeds from the art fair are used to benefit the community as scholarships are awarded, donations made to the local organization Goodfellows and a local pantry, and Christmas gifts purchased for families in need. A free shuttle service will operate continuously during the art fair. Algonac State Park campers and Algonac Harbor Club boaters have easy shuttle access while other stops include West Marine and the Algonac / Clay Library. For more information The Algonac Air Fair has been a community tradition since 1972. For more information, visit algonacartfair.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macombdaily.com/2021/09/01/algonac-art-fair-promises-great-art-fun-food-and-fantastic-views/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos