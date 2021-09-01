Entertainment
Bollywood actor remanded in custody for 14 days
A Mumbai court today remitted Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli to 14 days of judicial detention over his alleged involvement in a drug case.
The actor was arrested on Saturday following a raid by the Narcotics Control Bureau (BNC) on his home. During the raid, the central agency found drugs in his residence after which he was taken into police custody.
BCN arrested four other people, including two Nigerian drug traffickers, in connection with the alleged drug case.
After Kohli’s arrest on Sunday, the NCB zonal unit in Mumbai carried out a series of raids in various parts of the city. Raids began Sunday night in Juhu Gully in the western suburbs in which the NCB team seized mephedrone and apprehended Mohammed Ajaz Sayyed aka Chiya Bhai.
Based on information provided by him, a certain Imran Ansari was arrested on Monday for an alleged role in buying drugs, an official said.
Nigerian national Uba Chinoso Wizdom was subsequently detained with mephedrone in Nallasopara, in the neighboring district of Palghar, late Monday evening. Wizdom was believed to be the main mephedrone supplier in this case, the official said. Nwachiyaso Israel Nwachukwu aka Sam, another Nigerian, was arrested in the area of Ary settlement early Tuesday morning and mephedrone and cocaine were seized in his possession, the official added.
Sam attacked NCB detectives, injuring one of the officials, he claimed. Sam had lived in Mumbai for five years and is suspected of having links to international cartels, as the cocaine seized in this case apparently originated from South America, the official said.
The central agency has arrested six people including Kohli in the case to date.
Kohli, who had featured in several Bollywood films and also on a reality TV show, was arrested on Sunday after cocaine was reportedly seized from his home in suburban Andheri.
In a separate operation, BCN seized mephedrone and ecstasy from another Nigerian national, Sunday Okeki aka Sunny, in Nallasopara on Tuesday, the official said.
With contributions from the agency
