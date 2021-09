Fulwell 73 defines Amazon’s ‘Boundless’ with Money Heist, Westworld Stars – The Hollywood Reporter

British film and television production company Fulwell 73 (The Late Late Show with James Corden) is developing in dishes in foreign languages, in partnership with the Spanish producer Elcano to Without Borders, a Spanish-language feature film and three-part television drama series, starring Money theft star Álvaro Morte and Rodrigo Santoro (Westworld). Without Borders will tell “the epic story of the first world tour by explorers Juan Sebastián Elcano and Ferdinand Magellan, who left Spain more than 500 years ago,” according to a description of the show. The film and the connected series will be directed by Simon West (Air conditioning, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider), with Santoro as Magellan and Morte as Elcano. Outdoor shooting in Spain wrapped in august. Both projects are slated for release in 2022 on Amazon Prime Video and the Spanish network RTVE. Leo Pearlman and Heather Greenwood of Fulwell 73 will produce the projects in partnership with Miguel Menéndez of Zubillaga of Elcano. Patrick Fischer and Richard Kondal of Fulwell 73 will be the co-producers. ETB, Canal Sur and Gazprom-Media KIT Group are also project partners. Without Borders marks Fulwell 73’s expansion into international co-productions. Its other upcoming releases include Cinderella for Amazon Prime Video, based on an original idea by Corden, written and directed by Kay Cannon and starring Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel, Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan. Leo Pearlman, Partner of Fulwell 73, said: “Fulwell 73 has gradually grown and expanded into new areas as we expand our content production and this past year our strategy needs to focus on creating a list of high quality scripts and adding more international. productions that can add to our roadmap of fact-based programming and groundbreaking entertainment. Heather Greenwood, Senior Executive at Fulwell 73, added: “Without Borders is an epic and timeless tale of adventure and discovery on the very first voyage around the world through the eyes of these two incredible explorers. And West said: “Without Borders It took me four years of preparation followed by a year of filming and post-production, all to bring to the screen the incredible story of Magellan and Elcano’s world tour. It’s two years older than the actual trip. Therefore, I can easily understand the epic task they faced. With a cast and crew roughly the same size as our heroes’ expedition, we encountered many of the same obstacles. Traveling great distances to exotic locations, we encountered extreme weather conditions, disease and exhaustion, but luckily not terrible food – which is probably the reason for the lack of mutiny. As captain of the Without Borders project, I hope I gave audiences a taste of the action, terror and bravery of the crew who achieved the greatest boating feat in history.

