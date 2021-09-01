Music Therapy: This is your ultimate Bollywood playlist for all desi thrills





Bollywood is a mix of upbeat music, upbeat lyrics and romantic tracks that will get you in the mood to groove and sing. When it comes to feel-good songs, Bollywood has a plethora of options to delve into. We have curated a list of 5 songs you must have in your Bollywood playlist. These songs will not only put you in a good mood, but they will make you want to dance and groove to the sound of music all day long. These songs will show you how not to take life too seriously, go with the flow, have fun and relax. Here are 5 songs to play on repeat for all Bollywood lovers: Sadi Gali – Tanu marries Manu This song is an upbeat and energetic Bollywood track that will instantly put you in a good mood and make you want to dance with your peers. From the film Tanu Weds Manu, sung by Lehmber Hussainpuri, this song is a staple on your Bollywood playlist. London Thumakda – Queen Another version of a very energetic and dance-worthy Bollywood song from the movie Queen is London Thumakda. With Kangana Ranaut, this song makes you want to dance and jam in your room, at a wedding or any occasion with a large gathering. Mahi Vé – Kal Ho Na Ho Your Bollywood playlist isn’t complete without this track. This song gives you all the sensations of desi and is there to make you vibrate and groove to the rhythm of the music. Sing along the lyrics and, if possible, even learn the choreography of this song for your friends’ wedding. Rank Of Basanti-Rank Of Basanti If there is such a dynamic, vibrant and energetic song in Bollywood, this is it. Title song of the film Rang De Basanti, this song will put you in a good mood and immediately transport you to the Punjab. You can even learn a bit of Bhangra from this trail. Kala Chashma – Baar Baar Dekho Get yourself a super cool pair of sunglasses and dance to this catchy track from the movie Baar Baar Dekho. This song is for anyone who likes to flaunt their moves. Starring Siddharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif looking stunning as always, this is a staple in your Bollywood playlist. Also Read: Rang De Basanti: Watch The Main Characters In This Movie As Zodiac Signs

