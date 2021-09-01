Jeremy Renner is the mayor of the city of Michigan in the Paramount + series





Did you think “Mare of Easttown” was set in a struggling Rust Belt community? Well, check out the fictional Michigan town Jeremy Renner is supposed to run. “Mayor of Kingstown,” a 10-episode drama that aired Nov. 14 on Paramount +, looks extremely brooding and fraught with danger and mystery, at least according to the trailer that was officially released on Tuesday. “The food chain here, there are a lot of wolves and a few rabbits,” Renner’s character explains in the trailer. While many details of the series are still under wraps, the actor told television writers via Zoom that the characters in the series “are all a product of our environment and the environment is dark.” The actual environment the series is shot in, however, is Toronto, not Michigan. Renner, aka Hawkeye from the “Avengers” franchise, was part of an online event hosted by Paramount + on Tuesday for the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour. “The Mayor of Kingstown” will focus on the McLuskys, a family that wields power in the troubled market town where “incarceration is the only thriving industry”. Renner plays Mike McLusky, the mayor, while Kyle Chandler (“Friday Night Lights”) is his older brother, Mitch, a power broker inside and outside the prison. Dianne Weist plays their embittered mother, whose husband has been killed and who fears her sons will suffer the same fate. “I think she doesn’t even really believe in family anymore,” Weist told Zoom. The series is expected to tackle relevant topics like systemic racism, corruption, economic inequality and, of course, incarceration in America. “I think this story takes a comprehensive look at the whole prison system, the good, the bad and the ugly of it,” executive producer David Glasser said. “And obviously, these are characters who… are trying to do justice to a city that doesn’t have one.” The series was created by Hugh Dillon (who is also a co-star) and Taylor Sheridan, the creative force behind Kevin Costner’s hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone”. Following:Eminem is going to “kill him” playing White Boy Rick in the new Starz series, says the real Richard Wershe Jr. Following:Detroit’s Vondie Curtis Hall Adds Horror Film “The Night House” to Impressive Resume Renner said he accepted the lead role without reading a single word of script. He previously worked with Sheridan, who directed it and wrote the highly regarded 2017 “Wind River” in 2017. The first episode will air on November 14 after “Yellowstone,” a special simulcast with Paramount +, the ViacomCBS streaming site. As for Renner, he will be spending a lot of time on TV this winter. His other series, the “Avengers” spin-off “Hawkeye,” will debut November 24 on Disney +. Contact Detroit Free Press pop culture critic Julie Hinds at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freep.com/story/entertainment/television/2021/09/01/jeremy-renner-mayor-of-kingstown-paramount-series-michigan/5664662001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos