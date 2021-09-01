Mike Richards came out as executive producer on “Jeopardy!” and “The Wheel of Fortune”





CBS NEWS Mike Richards will no longer be the executive producer of the two “Jeopardys!” and “Wheel of Fortune,” after past insensitive comments he made on his podcast resurfaced earlier this month. Sony Pictures had already decided to remove Richards as the host of “Jeopardy!” a role he coveted and had won a few weeks earlier. Suzanne Prete, Executive Vice President of Business and Strategy for “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy! “, Sent a note to broadcast staff announcing Richards’ departure on Tuesday. “I’m writing to let you know that Mike will no longer be the Wheel and Jeopardy EP!” effective immediately, ”Prete wrote in the note, which was obtained by CBS News. “We had hoped for it when Mike left the Jeopardy host position!” it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties that we have all experienced in recent weeks. This clearly did not happen. Michael Davies, founder of production company Embassy Row, which is owned by Sony Pictures, “will assist with production on an interim basis until further notice,” Prete said. She thanked the staff for their “cooperation and professionalism” and said that she would be “more involved in the day-to-day of our shows in the future”. Richards has been appointed full-time host of “Jeopardy!” on August 11, Mayim Bialik to host special episodes of the show. But on August 18, The Ringer released a report outlining Richards’ past remarks on his podcast, “The Randumb Show,” from 2013 to 2014. The Ringer discovered that Richards made inappropriate comments to his co-host and assistant about nude photos, used derogatory words for petite people and people with intellectual disabilities, and called women fat . He also made callous remarks about the Jewish people. In a statement to CBS News following the release of The Ringer report, Richards said “there was no excuse” for his past comments and that he was “deeply sorry.” When Richards was first announced as a possible new host earlier this year, several media outlets have also resurfaced in the past with discrimination lawsuits filed against him while he was executive producer of “The Price is Right.” . On August 9, Richards sent a letter to staff regarding the lawsuits, saying the allegations were “made in connection with labor disputes against the show” and that the complaints “do not reflect the reality of which I am or how we worked together on ‘The Price is Correct.’ “ Just two days after The Ringer’s article was published, Richards resigned his role as host of “Jeopardy!” In his memo to staff on August 20, Richards said he was “deeply honored” to host the show, but “over the past few days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show. Mayim Bialik has been appointed to replace the host for the start of the new season. At the time, Sony Pictures Television said Richards would remain executive producer of the two “Jeopardys!” and “Wheel of Fortune”, before changing course less than two weeks later. Richards had been executive producer of “Jeopardy!” since 2020. After longtime host Alex Trebek passed away in November 2020, a series of guest hosts stepped onto the podium, including LeVar Burton, Aaron Rodgers and Katie Couric, as well as Richards himself.

