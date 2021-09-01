Connect with us

5 frighteningly fabulous adult Halloween events to discover!

Even if you can’t earn candy anymore for being cute, there is still a lot to look forward to this Halloween season.

If you don’t have kids, or if your kids are going to have fun with friends, take the opportunity to treat yourself at these local Halloween festivals for adults, just for grown-ups!

From nightly horror movie screenings you’ll see shapes in the shadows for days on end to costume parties, a night out on a party boat, to exclusive panels with paranormal experts, we’ve got you covered. which is scary this Halloween season.

< class="">
Halloween Horror will feature a performance by FemPyre, a North Texas fire brigade; Photo courtesy of FemPyre on Facebook

Adult Halloween Event # 1 Addison After Dark: Halloween Horror

4970 Addison Cir, Addison, Texas 75001

October 16, 7 p.m.

FREE

Addison After Dark is the city’s special entertainment series at Addison Circle Park. It takes place every third Saturday at 7 p.m., and admission is always free!

Come dressed up for Halloween Horror, with a screening of the horror film Halloween (2018) starring Jamie Lee Curtis, an ax throwing and a performance by FemPyre, an all-female fire troupe of North Texas.

Make sure to show up early! In-N-Out Burger will offer free burgers to the first 750 guests. Americas Finest Beverage Catering will be selling beer and wine, as well as their special Halloween blood red sangria.

Halloween Event for Adults # 2 Frakesenstein Manor V Comics & Heroes

Industrial Cigar Co. | 9500 Dallas Pkwy # 400, Frisco, Texas 75034

Oct. 30, 7 p.m. 11:30 p.m.

$ 20, $ 10 for members by Industrial Cigar Co.

21+

Industrial Cigar Co. in Frisco is having its 5th annual Halloween costume party, with a costume contest, food and plenty to drink. The theme for this year? Comics and heroes.

What a wonderful chance to dress up as characters from this year’s Blockbuster hits. I don’t know about you, but I’m dying to wear the Harley Quinns red ruffle dress from The Suicide Squad and adorn my ears with a dozen ear cuffs like Marvels Natasha Romanoff.

There will be prizes for the best dressed, the best couple and the most creative costume. Tickets required.

< class="">
Photo courtesy of the Halloween Preservation Society on Facebook

Adult Halloween Event # 3 Preservation Halloween Festival

Irving Convention Center | 500 Las Colinas Boulevard West, Irving, TX 75039

November 19-21

Fri: $ 25 | Sat: $ 35 | sun: $ 25 | a weekend: $ 60 | two weekends: $ 100 | children’s pass (10 years old and under): $ 5

Prices go up at the door, be sure to buy in advance!

Preserve Halloween Festival is a large-scale event that seeks to keep the roots of the party alive.

According to the festivals website, Halloween stems from the traditions of the Gaelic and Celtic traditions. This is the time to celebrate the harvest and the cyclical nature of life and death and to honor our deceased loved ones, providing them with a safe place to rest, if only for a night.

The Preserve Halloween Festival will feature speakers such as author Lisa Morton, paranormal expert and six-time Bram Stoker Award winner, horror film critic Joe Bob Briggs and actor, director and screenwriter Bobby Roe.

There will be film screenings every night and Scaryaoke on Saturday night at 8 p.m. Several local vendors will be on hand to sell spooky items.

Buy your tickets here.

< class="">
Photo courtesy of TopShot Events website

Adult Halloween Event # 4 Long Live the Fears: Bollywood Costume Party

The Colony, Texas 75056 (place to be determined)

Oct. 30 at 9:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at 2 a.m.

Early bird rates (end of September 26): gen. entry: $ 12 | couple: $ 20 | group of 4: $ 40

General admission: $ 15, couple admission: $ 25, group of 4: $ 45

Cheers for Fears is a Halloween costume and dance party for the 21+ crowd, featuring Bollywood, bhangra, trance and hip-hop hits remixed by world-renowned Bollywood DJ Maestro DJ Dharak . This event will feature a costume contest with prizes and a variety of cocktail shooters.

Bollywood Costume Party is hosted by TopShot Events, an event management company with decades of experience in hosting Bollywood concerts, weddings, parties and fashion shows.

Buy your tickets here.

< class="">
Photo courtesy of EventBrite

Adult Halloween Event # 5 Nightmare on Lake Lewisville Boat Party

Oct. 30, 7 p.m. 10 p.m.

1481 E Hill Park Rd, Lewisville, TX 75056-3914, United States

$ 74.99

Nightmare on Lake Lewisville is a three-hour, adults-only Halloween boat party. Drop by for some great music, food, and live entertainment (but don’t forget BYOB!). Prizes will be awarded for the best Halloween costumes.

Act quickly, there is only there are some tickets left!

Looking for more to do this fall? Check out these fall festivals in the region!

These local restaurants offer limited time fall menus!

