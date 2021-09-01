5 frighteningly fabulous adult Halloween events to discover!

Even if you can’t earn candy anymore for being cute, there is still a lot to look forward to this Halloween season.

If you don’t have kids, or if your kids are going to have fun with friends, take the opportunity to treat yourself at these local Halloween festivals for adults, just for grown-ups!

From nightly horror movie screenings you’ll see shapes in the shadows for days on end to costume parties, a night out on a party boat, to exclusive panels with paranormal experts, we’ve got you covered. which is scary this Halloween season.

Halloween Horror will feature a performance by FemPyre, a North Texas fire brigade; Photo courtesy of FemPyre on Facebook

Adult Halloween Event # 1 Addison After Dark: Halloween Horror

4970 Addison Cir, Addison, Texas 75001

October 16, 7 p.m.

FREE

Addison After Dark is the city’s special entertainment series at Addison Circle Park. It takes place every third Saturday at 7 p.m., and admission is always free!

Come dressed up for Halloween Horror, with a screening of the horror film Halloween (2018) starring Jamie Lee Curtis, an ax throwing and a performance by FemPyre, an all-female fire troupe of North Texas.

Make sure to show up early! In-N-Out Burger will offer free burgers to the first 750 guests. Americas Finest Beverage Catering will be selling beer and wine, as well as their special Halloween blood red sangria.