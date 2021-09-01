RIP Ed Asner, Vive Lou Grant





WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) With the passing of Ed Asner this week, there is only one lead actor left on the legendary ensemble of the Mary Tyler Moore Show (CBS 1970-1977). The adorable and venerable Betty White who is 99 years old. There are a few recurring cast left on the planet, John Amos who played meteorologist Gordy and Joyce Bufilant who played Murray’s wife Marie, but they were only in 14 and 11 episodes respectively. According to IMDB, Ed Asner appeared in 166 of 168 episodes as the gruff and lovable Lou Grant. But for my life, I can’t remember the two episodes he wasn’t in. Asner, who won a total of seven Emmy Awards, took home three for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for the MTM show. From his appearance in the pilot when he pronounces the famous phrase: Youve got spunk. I hate cum until the last episode where he takes part in the cuddle group, Lou Grant was a father figure, big brother, confidant, strict boss, brutally honest friend, all the while being a drunk and introverted bear of a man. Mary Tyler Moore’s show is one of my favorite shows, and like many college professors who teach film and TV, I consider it one of the greatest TV shows of all time. I watched all of the episodes, many of them multiple times. My favorite list is: 1. Putting on a happy face 2. The Lars affair 3. My Brothers Keeper 4. Rhoda, the beautiful 5. Dinner and of course the most famous episode of all time 6. Chuckles Bites the Dust. For many years, I watched reruns with the comfort of knowing that most of the main cast were still alive; With the exception of Ted Knight, who played Ted Baxter, he passed away at just 62 in 1985. But over the past five years, these beloved actors / characters have come and gone quickly. We lost the last three, Gavin Macleod (Murray Slaughter) Asner and Cloris Leachman (Phyllis) in an eighth month stretch in 2021. When the main actors pass, I feel like I have lost part of my family, my MTM family. The loss of Valerie Harper, the tallest girl next door, Rhoda Morgenstern in 2019, has been particularly difficult. But unlike the real family members I lose, the MTM family is alive and I can visit and spend time with them, as I always have. If you are looking for some great episodes to see the magic of Ed Asners as Lou Grant, here is a short list of episodes that I love. 1. Happy Birthday, Lou (S4, E15) When Mary finds out it’s Lou’s birthday, she can’t help it. She has to do something for him and decides to throw him a surprise birthday party. Of course, he hates it and Mary has to convince him to let the guests enter the apartment one at a time. Best line: Rhoda I think we found a theme for this party, Mar hate 2. The Pilot Love is All Around (S1, E1) Often ranked among the best TV pilots of all time, this episode is still so funny fifty years later. The two scenes between Mary and Lou demonstrate the amazing chemistry of Asner and Tyler Moores. With the hysterical sperm line, Marys Okay I’m having a Brandy Alexander is also a classic. There are so many good ones here. 3. After I Have a Secret Love (S6, E18) When ravenous Sue Anne finally sleeps lonely Lou and shares her secret with Mary, their friendship is tested. This is one of the episodes that deals with the complexity and rocky nature of friendships. One of the few episodes where Asner reveals the vulnerability of Grants. Stream all 168 episodes on Hulu Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

