From Kiara Advani to Sara Ali Khan, Bralette and Lehenga are a favorite Bollywood fashion trend

Bollywood celebrities are a fashion inspiration when it comes to ethnic dress choices and we can’t live without them. Lehengas are one of those garments that are a mainstay in almost every closet, but of course they have seen their evolution in terms of trendy designs and new styles. With new designs setting the standard for fashion every other day, the bralette and lehenga have become a celebrity favorite style that we are obsessed with. From Sara Ali Khan to Kiara Advani, celebrities are at the forefront of this trend, so now is the time for you to decorate her like a pro. To help you get started, we’ve put together a list of the best celebrity styles to bookmark right now.

Celebrities Who Aced Bralette And Lehenga Together In Style

It’s time for us to take fashion notes from these celebrities to cut down the bralette and lehenga look.

1. Kiara Advani

The Lehenga style has evolved a lot and Kiara Advani in this sunny yellow lehenga blouse and white bralette is proof that we also need to improve our ethnic outfits. The actress was seen in an ivory-colored lehenga skirt and a white strappy bra. She teamed the look with a hard-wearing yellow and white dupatta, which accentuated the whole outfit with a pop of color.