16 special summerfest attractions you can’t miss

This year, Summerfest will once again host classic fan favorite activities and also feature new special attractions. Here are 16 highlights that will take place over the next three weekends.

1. The Summerfest Big Bang Fireworks presented by Menards and WISN 12

Thursday, September 2 – 9:30 p.m.

The Summerfest Big Bang Fireworks Show will be live on the grounds or you can also watch WISN 12 for a recorded show at 10:30 p.m.

2. The Lou Malnati children’s festival and the pleasure card

Saturday, September 4 – 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

All guests arriving during this three hour period will be admitted free of charge. Spend the day with the family discovering Children’s Fest activities like Lou Malnati’s Fun Card. When you return your completed card, your child receives a prize and is entered to win the draw for the Family Fun package. Additionally, at Lou Malnati’s Map of Fun station, you can also pick up a children’s coloring book. And after Summerfest, take your kid’s booklet to any Wisconsin Lou Malnati store and redeem it for a free personal pizza.

3. Klement’s $ 1 Kids Day

Thursday, September 9 – 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Klement’s Kids will be available for purchase inside the middle door for just $ 1 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. while supplies last. Limit one child per person and all profits will be donated to a local charity.

4. Latin Music Day presented by Advocate Aurora Health and Telemundo Wisconsin

Thursday, September 9 – 2 p.m.

Listen to the catchy sounds of J. Torres and El Gran Combo for Latin Music Day at the Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard.

5. Oktoberfest at Summerfest

Saturday, September 18 – 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Pass by Klement’s Sausage and Beer Garden for an Oktoberfest-themed celebration with live polka music, fun contests and more. Klement’s sausages and Leinenkugel’s Oktoberfest beer will be available.

6. American Family Insurance House

12 p.m. to 9 p.m. every day

Stop at this exclusive concert hall showcasing a mix of national and local talent. Relax on the rooftop porch, create your own festival swag, and pose for fun photos at the photo booth. Located near the middle door.

7. Black family fountain Elilzabeth “BO” with B93.3

Daily

Kids of all ages can splash and play while keeping cool in the Summerfest Splash Pad. Remember to bring towels and / or dry clothes.

8. South Lakes Knockerball

Daily

In this hilarious activity, kids or adults are strapped into a large inflatable balloon that fits from the top of your head to below your tailbone, including a safety harness and handles. Once “in the ball” you can run into other participants and do somersaults and rolls.

9. Summerfest Landing with Freedom Boat Club

12 p.m. to 6 p.m. every day

The Landing offers a place to relax, great views of Lake Michigan, and free boat rides. Sign up for the Freedom Boat Club tent located just south of Summerfest Landing to sign up for your free ride and also find out how you and your family can get out on the water at your favorite vacation destinations across the country.

10. Miller Lite Brewery

Daily

Check out the Brewhouse experience with Bars & Recreation, located on the right side of the Miller Lite stage. Once there, you can win prizes, including Front Row Passes to the Miller Lite Oasis, by hitting a hole-in-one or playing on the shuffleboard courts.

11. Gruber Law Offices Sportszone with Newsradio 620 WTMJ

Daily

This area offers interactive daily programming including sports demonstrations, clinics and entertainment from the BMX Stunt Team Division, Brew City Wrestling, Milwaukee Admirals and more.

12. bubble bar

Daily

The new bubly bar on the lake promenade will serve your favorite bubly cocktails and mocktails. While you’re at it, take a peek at the swing photoshoot for the perfect festival selfie and head over to Snapchat for a personalized Summerfest filter.

13. Northwestern Mutual Community Park

Daily

This new area offers family-oriented entertainment and activities, including accessible play surfaces, new play equipment, a new stage and more.

14. Skyglider Summerfest

Daily

Located above the main gangway, this smooth ride offers passengers panoramic views of Henry Maier Festival Park, Lake Michigan, and the entertainment below. One-way and round-trip fares are available.

15. The Summerfest wheel in the sky

Sept. 9 to 11 and Sept. 16 to 18 from 12 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Climb aboard this giant Ferris wheel, located at the southern end of the land, and enjoy spectacular views of Summerfest, downtown Milwaukee, and Lake Michigan. Open from noon to 11:30 p.m. daily.

16. Shop the local market at Summerfest

Shop Local Market is new this year and features products from Wisconsin small businesses and artisans. The area features a variety of handmade items like Milwaukee-themed gifts, upcycled clothing, natural body products, textiles and macrame, original artwork, and more. Look for the “Milwaukee Colors” banner near the Summerfest store, between the Miller Lite Oasis and Generac Power Stage.